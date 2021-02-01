Denise Welch defends Captain Tom's trip to Barbados in passionate message The fundraiser has raised millions for the NHS

Denise Welch has supported Captain Tom in a passionate Twitter post after the 100-year-old man, who has raised millions in support of the NHS, received criticism for travelling to Barbados in December.

MORE: Colonel Tom Moore has best reaction to the Queen's knighthood - watch heartwarming video

Speaking about the former British Army officer, who is currently in hospital after contracting COVID, she wrote: "Omg!! Capt Tom went to Barbados. You were legally allowed to go. Stringent tests were required. He's 100. He's allowed to do what he bloody well likes within the law. STOP JUDGING EVERYONE."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Captain Tom receives knighthood from the Queen

One of her followers wrote: "Couldn’t agree more, sick of people thinking they now have a newfound right to judge people on who they see, what they do, how they live etc it’s crazy, live your own life, sad individuals if you ask me obviously their life was dull pre-Covid so they enjoy the drama."

Denise posted in defence of Captain Tom

Another person added: "Totally agree with you, it was his wish & no law was broken at that time. Why are people going on about it now? I can’t see that he got covid in Barbados. I just hope he recovers."

MORE: Loose Women's Denise Welch stuns fans with post-alcohol transformation

MORE: Christine Lampard, Ruth Langsford, Andrea McLean & more Loose Women stars' engagement rings unveiled

However, others were less sure, with one writing: "I get that it was within the law, however surely a little bit of common sense should be used with a vulnerable 100-year-old," while another person tweeted: "But I couldn’t see my children or granddaughters."

Tom is in hospital with COVID-19

Tom's daughter Hannah updated fans about his health on Sunday, writing: "I wanted to update everybody that today (Sunday 31st January) my father was admitted to hospital. Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for Covid-19.

"He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU." We're wishing him a very speedy recovery.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.