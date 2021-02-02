Claudia Winkleman shares very intimate details about her marriage to Kris Thykier The BBC presenter shares three children with her husband

Although she is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, Celebrity Best Home Cook presenter Claudia Winkleman once surprised fans by giving a very intimate insight into her marriage with film producer Kris Thykier.

Exclusive: Claudia Winkleman reveals why she'll never cut her famous fringe

The 48-year-old, who will be back on our screens for the third episode of the BBC cooking programme, confessed she puts "too much pressure on herself" to get intimate with her husband of 20 years.

"I think we put way too much pressure on ourselves - I haven't had sex with my husband for two days, let's do it on the stairs," she joked to The Sun back in October.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman shares her secrets with HELLO!

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter also confessed things may spice up in the bedroom department once her eldest son Jake flies the nest for university next year. "He's 17 and keeps talking about it. He's super excited," she added. "I'm sure it will be great. Me and my husband will learn how to make stew and we'll read lots of books and we'll do tickling - that's code in case anyone is wondering."

MORE: Who is in Claudia Winkleman's family? Meet her husband and kids

SEE: Get a peek inside Strictly host Claudia Winkleman's house

Claudia shares children Jake, Matilda, 14, and Arthur, nine, with her film director husband Kris, to whom she has been married to for 20 years.

The TV star is married to producer Kris Thykier

During a chat with HELLO! in 2018, Claudia opened up about her family and the "chaotic" school run. "The kids wake up really early at 7am, we're all up making breakfast, do the drop off then come back and I'm back into bed," the presenter disclosed.

"I feel bad and guilty for saying that." However, it's not all down to Claudia as her husband Kris has his fair share to do around the house.

Heaping praise on her partner, she continued: "My husband is very good at the school run, he's quite into it - so we share it. So this morning, he took my daughter and I took my youngest son."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.