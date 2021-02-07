Amanda Holden's teachers reveal surprising fact about TV star The Britain's Got Talent judge is also an actress and singer

Amanda Holden is set to join Sheridan Smith on Musicals: The Greatest Show on BBC One on Sunday, and we can't wait to see her perform! The Britain's Got Talent judge has been performing from a young age, and back in 2013 her teachers revealed that they always knew she'd be famous.

Chatting to the Southern Daily Echo, Angie Blackford, a theatre director at Bishop’s Waltham Little Theatre, said that she knew Amanda would be a star! She said: "I put her in the first pantomime Bishop’s Waltham ever had, casting her as a fairy.

"I gave her a song to do which she didn’t like, but I made her do it anyway and she got a rapturous applause. I said back then she would be a star and be on the West End and I was right."

Her former teacher, Sammy Cross, added: "She was a natural talent on stage and you never had to direct her."

Amanda has starred in shows including Thoroughly Modern Millie and Shrek the Musical, and will be performing I Know Him So Well with Sheridan on the upcoming musicals show. During the episode, she will also joined by Phantom of the Opera star Ramin Karimloo, Michael Ball, Kerry Ellis and Aisha Jawando.

Amanda will be performing I Know Him So Well alongside Sheridan

Fans of the star were hugely impressed by her vocals back in October after she performed Not While I'm Around on Britain's Got Talent. Talking about the performance afterwards, she tweeted: "The song was for my girls. Singing live in front of the judges & team behind scenes who I’ve worked with for 15 was the most nerve-wracking thing I’ve ever done!"

