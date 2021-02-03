WandaVision teases major cameo - and fans think it will be Tony Stark Could it be Tony Stark, Doctor Strange or Quicksilver?

WandaVision has been one of the most talked-about shows in January - and now the series is only going to get more hype as Elisabeth Olsen has hinted that there will be a major cameo appearance - and we can't wait!

Speaking to TV Line, the Wanda Maximoff actress was asked if the show will have a similar star appearance as with The Mandalorian's season two finale - which saw Mark Hamill appear as Luke Skywalker - and she replied: "Yes. I'm really excited." So who will be joining Wanda and Vision in Westview?

A popular suggestion is that Tony Stark will be joining Vision as part of the 'returning from the dead' team on the show. One person wrote: "If #WandaVision is going to have a Luke Skywalker cameo moment, either Tony Stark, Steve Rogers or Nick Fury had better be in it."

Another tweeted: "Considering cameo in #WandaVision that would be on par with Luke Skywalker. I'm thinking Tony Stark OR Captain America... Both are legendary!"

Could Tony appear on the show?

Another two very popular choices are Dr Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, or Quicksilver/Pietro, played in Avengers: Age of Ultron by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and by Evan Peters in the X-Men films.

One fan tweeted: "I want Magneto or Quicksilver buuut I really feel like they are going to tie it into the upcoming Doctor Strange movie by having him pop up" Another added: "Oh, and I think Doctor Strange may have a cameo appearance in the season finale. It'll be perfect as a prequel to Multiverse of Madness."

Fans also suggested that Pietro could return as part of the sitcom world

Speaking about a potential Quicksilver cameo, one person tweeted: "Apparently, there'll be a Luke Skywalker-level cameo in WandaVision. I feel like it'll be either Quicksilver or one of the original Avengers. Hell, it could even be Nick Fury." Who do you think will be appearing on the show?

