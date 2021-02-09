Gemma Collins emotional after revealing verbal attack that left her mother in tears The TOWIE star opened up about the difficult subject on Piers Morgan's Life Stories

Gemma Collins is set to star on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, and the reality show icon broke down in tears while discussing the awful abuse she has received since finding fame - and revealing all about a nasty verbal attack on the street that left her mother upset.

Speaking to TOWIE star on the show, which is set to air on Thursday at 9 pm on ITV, the Good Morning Britain presenter said: "The viciousness of that, you know we found some of these messages, ‘Please leave TOWIE and die, you hurt my eyes when you come on TV. Please just die you waste of oxygen, you're just a fat attention seeking b...,' and so on. I mean utterly vile."

He continued: "And I would normally say, 'Well they'd never say it to your face,' but some people did say this to your face. They would shout it in the street at you."

Gemma explained: "It was so embarrassing once, I was taking my mum for lunch, a van pulled up and they started abusing me. It wasn’t for me, I felt so hurt that that happened in front of my mum... I’m used to it but I didn’t want my mum to hear it." She added that her mum was "very upset" by the name-calling.

The pair also chatted about her childhood bullying, where her peers would tease her for her confidence. Piers said: "All those bullies who punched you and chanted at you and teased you and tried to prick that confidence, if they’re watching as you sit here in your Versace suit doing Life Stories, having just told me you’ve made a million pounds out of being Gemma Collins, what would you say to them? Does it feel good to have rubbed their taunts in their face?"

Gemma graciously replied: "I don’t believe in revenge and two wrongs don’t make a right. I hope that they’ve worked on something within themselves."

