Married at First Sight Australia: which couples are still together? Spoiler alert: not many!

The eighth season of Married at First Sight Australia is currently airing on E4 - and we just can't get enough of it! If you haven't seen the show, it follows a life-changing experiment between Australian couples who meet for the first time at their wedding.

While the series doesn't have the best track record when it comes to couples staying together after the show, there are a few that lived happily ever after. Warning! Spoilers for season eight ahead.

Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson

Melissa and Bryce’s relationship has gone from strength to strength since the eighth season of the show ended, and the couple are now expecting twins together!

The couple are expecting twins!

Bryce spoke to New Idea about the relationship, saying: "People saw on the show how supportive and loyal Mel was. I’m pleased to say that’s transitioned to the real world." Congrats guys!

Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant

It was love at first sight for Jules and Cameron when they met during the sixth season of the reality show, and the pair have been rock solid ever since.

Jules and Cameron welcomed their first baby last year

The happy couple welcomed their first child, Oliver, in September 2020 and Jules took to Instagram to gush over her family of three. She wrote: "Yep. This is perfect." We think so too!

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli

Three years after meeting on season six of the dating show, Martha and Michael are still going strong. The couple moved into an apartment together in early 2020 and couldn’t be happier!

The couple moved in together in 2020

In an Instagram post celebrating Michael’s birthday, Martha wrote: "You’re everything to me. You’re already perfect but I can’t wait to see what you do in this next chapter." How cute!

Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente

Kerry and Johnny were one of season eight’s success stories and are still very much loved up!

The couple are still going strong

Since the show ended, the pair have moved into a townhouse together in Brisbane. Following the last episode of the show, Kerry gushed over her new husband on Instagram, saying: "The ultimate ending to my real-life fairytale. I LOVE YOU! So glad I can finally shout it from the rooftops!"

Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr

This couple met all the way back in season two of the popular reality show and are still going strong! The pair are notoriously private about their relationship and say avoiding social media has been the secret to their success.

Talking to fellow Married at First Sight star Bella Frizza on her podcast, The D&M, Erin said: "I'm sure it infuriates a lot of people that they're not kept in the loop because the nature of reality TV is you then go on to flaunt your whole life on social media.

The couple keep their relationship private

"I don't think it's normal. I know personally people who portray their relationship on social media as this fairy tale, who are some of the most miserable people I've ever met, in terms of relationships."

