Rufus Hound withdraws from Dancing on Ice 2021 after testing positive for coronavirus The news was announced on Wednesday

Rufus Hound has been forced to withdraw from Dancing on Ice 2021 after testing positive for COVID-19.

The star shared the news in a video posted on his Twitter account.

Alongside a tweet that read: "I will no longer be participating in @dancingonice," he explained in summary: "I just wanted to quickly explain two things."

Rufus shared the news on Twitter

He continued: "The first is that I will no longer be participating in Dancing on Ice.

"Unfortunately, having come into contact with someone with COVID and then isolating, it transpired [that] I myself had COVID.

"So I have dealt with that and quarantined and the like."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Faye Brookes wows as she makes Dancing on Ice debut

Rufus went on: "Unfortunately the rules on Dancing on Ice are completely cut and dry. Very strict, because they need to keep everybody on that production as safe as possible.

MORE: Dancing On Ice star forced to pull out of show due to Covid-19 - get the details

"So it seemed like when I was just quarantining there night be a window of possibility for me to get back to the show, a window which I now know doesn't exist."

MORE: Dancing on Ice stars' wedding and engagement photos: Holly Willoughby, Ashley Banjo & more

An ITV spokesperson said: “We can confirm that following a positive test result, Rufus Hound is unable to return to Dancing On Ice this weekend. Although Rufus and his partner Robin’s time on the ice has been all too brief, they can be truly proud of their achievements. We thank them for all their hard work and commitment to the show.”

ITV confirmed that in light of Rufus and his professional partner Robin Johnstone's departure from the show comedian Matt Richardson and his pro-skater partner Vicky Ogden will be joining the line up from this weekend.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.