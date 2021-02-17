A Place in the Sun: how to find out what happened to buyers next Here's how you find out what happened next...

We love watching the hugely popular show A Place in the Sun, but we always end up wondering just what happened after the buyers' decide on their new properties - and we're not the only ones!

Fans of the travel show have been asking to find out what happens next for a while, and the show has introduced a webinar series that does just that! The webinars are posted on the show's official website, and are dated with the original broadcasting date so you can find the new homeowners that you were most curious about!

WATCH: The webinars show what happened next

The description reads: "In these sessions, we catch up with three house-hunters from the A Place in the Sun TV series with none other than the wonderful Laura Hamilton, Jasmine Harman and Jonnie Irwin.

"We look back at the property journeys of each, find out what happened after the cameras stopped rolling, and reunite them with the presenters that helped them find their dream homes. Look out for emotional times ahead!"

The webinars are done live, and so if you'd like to watch in real-time and be able to ask questions, you can register on aplaceinthesun.com/webinars.

Do the sales go through? What happens next?

Viewers have recently praised the show as helping them get through lockdown, with one posting on Instagram: "Cannot wait for my daily fix, thank goodness for you guys getting me through lockdown, thanks so much," while another added: "Watch it every day. Pure escapism." A third person wrote: "Your little rays of sunshine each day are keeping a few of us going at the moment!"

