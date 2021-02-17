Where is Tamara from Married at First Sight Australia now? The reality star was matched with Dan on the show

Married at First Sight Australia will soon be drawing to its conclusion and it's safe to say it's been an eye-opening series. Plenty of couples have come and gone throughout with many a fiery moment or two in between.

One couple, Tamara Joy and Dan Webb, had their fair share of difficulties on the programme, but where is Tamara now? Find out all below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Married at First Sight Australia series six

Where is Tamara from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Since the reality TV finished airing back in 2019, Tamara has since moved on from her relationship with Dan. The series six star went on to date former Love Island Australia contestant Ashley Ienco soon after the show, but by the looks of her Instagram she is now single. Nowadays, the 31-year-old lives in Queensland and often does social media influencing work for her over 165k followers.

Tamara was first matched with Dan

What happened to Tamara and Dan on Married at First Sight Australia?

Tamara and Dan initially hit it off when they met for the first time atop a cruise ship as they tied the knot. But it seems that, for Dan, cracks began to show quickly. Soon, Dan's wondering eye went towards fellow contestant Jessika, who was married to Mick at the time, and the two struck up a relationship.

Dan and Jess continued to stay in the experiment with their respective partners in order to secretly spend more time together (Sam and Ines part two, anyone?), but soon the truth came out. In a tense commitment ceremony, Tamara confronted Dan by saying: "So you wrote stay because you wanted to try to make it work with me but really you just wanted to hang out with Jess so you're a liar."

Where is Dan from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Since Married at First Sight, Dan has found himself in hot water. More recently, the 36-year-old has appeared in court after being charged with fraud. According to the Australian Associated Press, Dan and others are charged with crime and some with money laundering in regards to an alleged telemarketing scam. The reality star is yet to comment on the current charges.

On the romance front, Dan continued in the experiment partnered with his second love interest, Jessika, but the relationship wasn't to last and they went separate ways.

