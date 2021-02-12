Where are Nic and Cyrell from Married at First Sight Australia now? The couple married at the beginning of series six

If you've been watching Married at First Sight Australia then you might be wondering what happened to the many couples that appeared on the show hoping to find their one true love.

The sixth season, filmed in 2019 but currently airing on E4 this month, featured one couple in particular that many are curious about their whereabouts now. We found out...

What happened with Nic Jovanović and Cyrell Paule on Married at First Sight?

The reality show Down Under saw Cyrell and Nic tie the knot at the beginning of the series which didn't exactly set off on the right foot. The couple seemingly got on swimmingly, but Cyrell's brother was less than impressed with her sister marrying a stranger.

Luckily, the family ironed out their differences and the two then jetted off on their honeymoon. However, soon after the honeymoon phase began to wear off, the couple began having heated arguments which saw Cyrell pack her bags and threaten to leave on a number of occasions.

Nic and Cyrell married on series six of Married at First Sight Australia

Towards the end of the experiment, after plenty of ups and downs, the couple decided to part ways during one of the commitment ceremonies. But it seems that the pair left things pretty amicable and Nic wrote a sweet tribute to his former love on his Instagram soon after filming wrapped.

He wrote: "To my dearest ex-wife Cyrell. Firstly, I want to thank you for sharing with me one of the most amazing and incredible experiences we will ever experience.

"I know things weren't always great between us. But I want you to know I cherished every moment we spent together; the good, bad and the cyclone."

Where is Nic Jovanović now?

Although electrician Nic, now 30, didn't find love on the show, he looks to be loving life in sunny Newscastle, NSW. The electrician has teamed up with many brands thanks to his growing Instagram following since the show, and posts many pictures alongside his beloved Boxer, Buddy.

Where is Cyrell Paule now?

Since filming Married at First Sight Australia, Cyrell has moved on and found love again. The reality star has been in a relationship with former Love Island Australia contestant Eden Dally for over a year now and the two even have a son, Boston, who they welcomed in February 2020.

