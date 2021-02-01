Despite being a pro on BBC Breakfast, Naga Munchetty has admitted her new job at BBC Radio 5 Live show has come with some challenges!

During a new interview with Sunday Times, the 45-year-old - who joined the Radio 5 Live team this year - confessed she's already had a chaotic morning in the studio after her computer crashed and the social media camera broke.

WATCH: Naga Munchetty admits day job is "hard work"

"I twisted it around and I broke it," she recalled. "I disconnected it and couldn't connect it back. I let out the most God-almighty scream - 'Aaaaaarrrgh!' - and they said, 'Why don't you go and get yourself a coffee?'"

Naga, who doesn't drink caffeine, admitted that she rarely suffers from stress but under certain circumstances due to her new job, she is now encountering some technical difficulties. However, she has already won lots of praise and is relishing every moment of her new job - even if she only has Sundays off!

The TV star joined BBC Breakfast in 2009

"I've always been quite critical of my voice and I've been told it's like a foghorn, and grating, but it seems to be working on radio, which I'm really delighted with," she said of her new role.

Since the start of the year, Naga has been hosting Radio 5 Live during the mid-morning slot three days a week, Mondays to Wednesdays from 10am to 1pm. She still co-hosts BBC Breakfast with Charlie Stayt from Thursdays to Saturdays.

The popular broadcaster, who lives in north London with her husband James Haggar and their three cats, is the second longest-serving member of the current presenting team on BBC Breakfast. She joined the show in 2009, becoming a main presenter in 2014 alongside Charlie, Louise Minchin and Dan Walker. Naga's first job at the BBC was in 2008, presenting business news programme, Working Lunch.

