See the first look at The Masked Singer US series five

If you've been missing The Masked Singer US since series four wrapped late last year, then you're in luck! Series five of the wacky singing competition is set to return on Fox next month for brand new episodes, and it looks crazier than ever.

Posting on the official Instagram page, the caption read: "Just when you thought it couldn't get any crazier," alongside a clip showcasing the star-studded panel and extravagant masks that will be making an appearance.

The Masked Singer US has also been sharing images of some of the new characters that will be gracing the stage including Phoenix, Chameleon and Grandpa Monster. We can wait to see the others!

Fans of the show were thrilled with the news and took to the comments section of the post, with one person writing: "I can't wait!!!! Love the show!" Another fan echoed this writing: "Omg more masks yay!!! Dont see a dolphin or shark on yet but here's hoping," while a third simply said: "Can't wait!"

Are you a fan of The Masked Singer?

The programme will see the return of the celebrity panel attempting to guess the stars behind the masks including Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy. Eagle-eyed fans did spot, however, that one star was missing.

Presenter Nick Cannon was noticeably absent from the clip with actress Niecy Nash filling in. The rapper and presenter had to temporarily miss filming for the show due to testing positive for Covid-19.

After getting struck down with the virus, Nick then went into self-isolation while Niecy took over but it seems he'll be back at some point during series five. Season four ending in December, revealing singer LeAnn Rimes as the winner who was under the Sun mask, while singer Aloe Blacc (mushroom) came in second place, and former Backstreet Boy Nick Carter in third as Crocodile.

