Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page makes Saturday Night Live debut and fans have the best reaction The 'Duke of Hastings' flew to the US to appear on the sketch show

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page made his presenting debut on Saturday Night Live over the weekend and it seems it was too much for fans to handle.

The actor, best known for playing Simon, the Duke of Hastings, on the Netflix series, flew to the US earlier this month to make an appearance on the popular sketch programme and sufficiently blew fans away with his hosting, comedy acting, and even singing skills.

Taking to social media, plenty of fans couldn't hold back their delight watching the 31-year-old in action. One person simply tweeted: "I think we can all agree that Regé-Jean Page #SNL," along with a series of images that racked up over ten thousand likes. Another put: "I lost it when Regé-Jean Page started to sing 'Unchained Melody'... who gave him the right to be able to sing?!?!??!?! #SNL."

A third fan quoted the actor's character from the Netflix series after he uttered the famous line, "I burn for you" during his monologue on the NBC show, prompting a number of screams from the virtual audience. The fan tweeted: "'I BURN FOR YOU', yes, yes I do #Bridgerton #snl."

Regé-Jean appeared on the comedy programme alongside other stars Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Aidy Bryant as well as popular rapper Bad Bunny providing musical entertainment.

The actor impressed with his singing skills

The actor also quipped about Bridgerton's racy scenes during his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, telling fans that it was "the show that made everyone turn to their mums and say 'you know what, never mind, I don't think we should watch this together.'"

The 31-year-old also opened up about the intimate scenes during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, explaining how he had to warn his family ahead of them watching. However, the star did admit that not everyone in his family was warned about just how raunchy the show was going to be.

"We missed one of my cousins. She sent me a message that was like, 'I had to make so many tactical cups of tea during the show.' She said, 'I came back, and you were still going, so I had to go back and put the kettle back on'. So my family are very stimulated and caffeinated at this point, which sounds like a deadly combination," he added.

