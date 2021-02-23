Unforgotten viewers are saying the same thing about season four The show sees police officers Cassie and Sunny investigate historical murders

Unforgotten returned to our screens on Monday night, and welcomed back Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskara as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan along with a whole new historical murder mystery. Needless to say, fans were thrilled!

Taking to Twitter to discuss the first episode, viewers were full of praise for Nicola's incredible performance as Cassie, who suffered a breakdown in the season three finale and was forced back into her role as detective inspector to save her pension in the new episode.

One person wrote: "Lovely to have #Unforgotten back on TV. A detective series with real class and heart. Sad (though great drama/character development) to see Cassie go from bright-eyed in series one to weary and damaged now. Nicola Walker as great as ever. Loved the throwbacks to series two and three plots."

Nicola and Sanjeev are back as Cassie and Sunny

Another added: "A rarity on ITV, a top quality cop drama. #Unforgotten Nicola Walker terrific - affection between her and police partner Sanjeev Bhaskar underpins everything. Dramas at home as gripping as cold cases." A third person tweeted: "Unforgotten never disappoints-great cast and storyline. Nobody does angst better than Nicola Walker and the calm and ever likeable Sanjeev Bhaskar the perfect foil."

Nicola recently opened up about her working relationship with Sanjeev on the show. Chatting on This Morning on Monday, she explained: "When Sanjeev and I first met at the read-through I just knew it would work out really, really well. There's a real ease for us and it was as though we came with a history like we've known each other."

Are you a fan of the show?

Sanjeev added: "One of the things that I certainly love about it as a fan of the writing is the layers that [writer Chris Lang] puts into the scripts. This time it's about the relationships within the police. I'm still slightly shocked that I'm in it because I didn't expect when I turned up at the audition that I would get it."

