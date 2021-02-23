McDonald and Dodds: everything we know about series two The ITV drama returns this month

McDonald and Dodds proved popular last year with its classic whodunit format, and fans of the show will be pleased to know that a new series is soon to appear on our screens.

The ITV drama, starring Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins, will see the two titular character reprise their roles as chalk and cheese detectives trying to solve three new murder cases. Intrigued to know more? Here's what we know about series two...

When is series two of McDonald and Dodds out?

Fortunately, we don't have to wait long for new episodes of McDonald and Dodds as series two starts this weekend. Episode one of three airs on Sunday 28 February at 8pm on ITV.

What will series two of McDonald and Dodds be about?

The synopsis for the new series reads: "Set in picturesque Bath, the series pairs feisty DCI McDonald, who has recently transferred from London's Met Police, with the unassuming DS Dodds, who has been happy in the background for most of his working life. To McDonald's surprise they form an unexpectedly effective crime solving partnership."

Once again, viewers will see the two detectives, attempt to solve mysterious crimes in their local area. Episode one will focus on a group of famous friends who live together after enjoying successful careers in the 1980s. The group then take a special trip on a hot air balloon – but one doesn't make it out alive.

McDonald and Dodds returns for series two

Who stars in series two of McDonald and Dodds?

Series two will see Cold Feet star Tala Gouveia return as DCI McDonald while The Crown star Jason Watkins will reprise his role as DS Dodds.

Jason recently opened up about his role in the ITV drama, stating: "Dodds and McDonald learn from each other. Dodds learns that trying to be assertive is not a bad thing, and maybe she has to take her foot off the gas and think, 'Is there another way around this?'"

Martin Kemp is set to star in the new series

But the names don't stop there, as the new series sees some brand new faces join the cast and you may recognise some of them. Martin Kemp is set to guest star as one of the suspects in the hot air balloon case involving the group of famous friends. Sarah Parish, Patsy Kensit and Rob Brydon will also make an appearance in the new episodes.

