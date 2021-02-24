Marcella viewers have plenty of questions about episode six Anna Friel stars as the lead in the ITV drama

Fans of ITV's Marcella continue to be gripped by its dark, tense moments and intriguing plot. But others have found themselves confused by the show, posing a number of questions on social media about what's going on.

MORE: Who is Marcella actor Glen Wallace and where have you seen him before?

Taking to social media during the sixth episode - which saw Keira have a series of flashbacks to her Marcella days, as well as discover a tattoo on her back she didn't realise she had - many questioned the different aspects of the plot.

One person wrote: "Omg who's done that tattoo to her? Is she trying to put #Marcella out of her mind and become Keira but Marcella won't be forgotten? It's very confusing! Who planted the drugs in Stacey's bag? If the Maguires see the tattoo they will get suspicious."

Loading the player...

WATCH: ITV's Marcella returns for episode three

Another agreed with the confusing plot, but praised the show, tweeting: "This is absolutely brilliant #Marcella did Keira lie about Stacey to put Finn off the scent so he won't find her? Is Keira helping Stacey? What will jack do to her? Katherine and Rory look very shifty. So much happening and I'm here for it I won't miss a second @annafriel."

Episode six also took viewers back 18 months to the end of the previous series, which saw Marcella leave her old life behind and Frank arriving to act as her handler – filling in a number of gaps about him and whether he is to be trusted or not.

MORE: McDonald and Dodds: everything we know about series two

MORE: Meet the cast of Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators

MORE: Everything you need to know about Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview: what to expect, how to watch and more

Episode six saw Keira try to help Stacey get away from the Maguire family

Rav also made another appearance convincing Marcella to return to the police, as Keira continued on her quest to save Stacey from her untrustworthy in-laws in the Maguire family.

All eight episodes of the third series are available to watch on the ITV hub, meaning plenty have already binged the episodes in one sitting. Leading lady Anna Friel recently teased the potential for a fourth series of the drama to HELLO! and other press in a Q&A.

The actress said: "It was always intended to be a trilogy, but the end of the third season is left very much open. I guess it depends on how much the viewers here like it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.