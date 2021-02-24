Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo's reunion – excited fans all saying the same thing The 13 Going On 30 co-stars are great friends

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo have finally reunited some 16 years after the release of their movie, 13 Going On 30.

On Tuesday, the pair both shared a selfie from the set of their brand new film together, The Adam Project, which is currently filming in Vancouver.

"Reconnecting with an old pal," Mark, 53, captioned the photo on his Instagram. "Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?"

Jennifer, 48, also posted the same picture from her account, writing, "Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal."

The sweet snapshot went down a storm with fans of the pair, with a huge number hoping that they had reunited for a sequel. "Wait. 13 going on 30 part 2???!" one asked. A second echoed: "Waittt, 13 going on 30 part 2??"

Jennifer and Mark have reunited on the set of their new film

While fans of the 2004 movie will have to wait for an update on characters Jenna and Matty, they were excited at the prospect of seeing Jennifer and Mark back on screen together.

The stars are set to play the parents of Ryan Reynolds in their new film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Adam Project sees Ryan playing a man who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self and find his dad — a brilliant physicist played by Mark — in order to save the future.

The pair famously starred together in 2004's 13 Going on 30

Jennifer will play Ryan's mother while Catherine Keener is set to play the villain who stole technology from Mark's character.

Meanwhile, it seems Mark and Jennifer also share a soft spot for their original film together.

In April, the Avengers actor commemorated 13 Going On 30’s 16th anniversary by sharing a still from the popular romantic comedy and wrote: "Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time."

