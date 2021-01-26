Jennifer Garner apologises after sharing this photo and fans have a lot to say The 13 Going on 30 actress couldn't resist uploading it!

Jennifer Garner reunited with her close friend and former 13 Going on 30 co-star Judy Greer this week, and despite promising Judy she wouldn't Instagram their reunion, the actress just couldn't resist.

Jennifer – who played school geek Jenna in the noughties comedy while Judy took on the role of clique leader Tom-Tom – shared a sweet selfie of the pair outdoors, both dressed down and wearing face masks.

"Always the smartest. Always the funniest. Always the biggest @dodgers fan in the room. I love @missjudygreer. #TeamJG," Jennifer captioned it, before adding: "P.s. Hey, JG — remember how I said I wasn't going to post you? Sorry, but you're cute."

WATCH: Jennifer Garner breaks down in tears during Instagram Live

The actress had teased fans earlier in the day by sharing photos of Judy from behind, asking her followers, "Who does this adorable biscuit belong to?" and "Who is this beautiful lady?" Jennifer also wrote: "Today I got to take a walk with one of my favorite people ever. Hint: she stops and talks to every dog she sees."

Jennifer's fans were beside themselves when the 13 Going on 30 reunion popped up on their feeds. "Omgggggggg it's Tom Tom," one replied, while a second added: "LIVING FOR THIS REUNION!!" "My favorite 30 year olds," a third wrote, as another commented: "One of my fave duos!!! ADORABLE!!!" "2 cute JGs right?" asked another.

Fans went wild for the 13 Going on 30 reunion

The Peppermint star's followers love her for her down-to-earth and honest accounts on social media, even if it means occasionally breaking down in tears on a live Instagram. Over the weekend, Jennifer couldn't hold back the tears as she took part in a virtual healing session with her friend and yoga and meditation instruction, Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts.

As the mother-of-three was practising her breathing work, her face crumpled and she was forced to grab some tissues to dry away her tears. While fans showed their concern, Jennifer appeared to be smiling as she signed off from the video call.

Jennifer shared some clues before revealing it was Judy

"Jennifer you're the sweetest most genuine person in the business you deserve the world!!" one follower told her, while another commented: "Amazing!! Thank you ladies!! Jennifer as always your authenticity and heart shine! Chelsea what a great calming force of wisdom."

