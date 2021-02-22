Death in Paradise stars shocked while being introduced to Ralf Little's new family member Check out Tobi Bakare's reaction!

Death in Paradise stars Ralf Little, Josephine Jobert, Tobi Bakare and Tajh Miles were chatting in a Q&A with HELLO! when Ralf introduced them all to his newly adopted pet pooch - and their reaction was simply hilarious!

During the chat, Ralf revealed that he had adopted his dog from Guadaloupe, leaving Tobi open-mouthed with surprise after the Neville Parker actor carried his cute furry friend into the Zoom chat.

WATCH: Ralf Little stuns Tobi Bakare when he reveals he rescued a dog

Laughing, Tajh said: "What, when did this happen? Why do you have her?" Ralf replied: "We rescued her! She arrived about two weeks ago, well, one week ago."

Ralf with his adopted pooch

He previously shared her story of Dora's adoption on his Instagram page, writing: "Meet Dora, an abandoned stray puppy we met in Guadeloupe while filming Death in Paradise. We rescued her and took her back to America." In the video, he explained: "We are heading to Miami because the little street dog that we found in Guadaloupe that was rescued by the costume department but was going to be taken to England is being taken to Miami."

He added that Dora wasn't able to go back to UK due to lockdown rules, and so she was instead heading to America instead. In the video, he filmed collecting her and taking her back to their home, where she could be seen happily chewing her toy while being snuggled in a new pet bed.

Are you sad that season ten is over?

Fans loved the video, with one writing: "Amazing!! Rescue pups are the best," while another added: "My eyes developed leaks watching that, what a story."

