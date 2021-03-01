Viewers emotional as Gogglebox stars break down in tears during show's return Did you cry at the cast watching It's a Sin?

Gogglebox returned on Friday night, but left viewers just as emotional as the stars of the show themselves, as the opening episode saw them watching the finale of the smash hit Channel 4 show, It's a Sin. Warning, spoilers ahead for those who have yet to watch the drama.

In the episode, our favourite Gogglebox families watched as Ritchie's parents discovered that he was dying of AIDs, before taking him home to look after him and not allowing his two best friends, Jill and Roscoe, to visit him. On Gogglebox, the cast were seen watching the moment that Ritchie's mother, Valerie, tells Jill that he had died - and there wasn't a dry eye in the house.

One person wrote: "Watching #Gogglebox watching #ItsASin brings it all back! Best programme I have watched in years, their reaction is my exact reaction to the ending #la." Another added: "Honestly burst into tears watching the ending of #ItsASin on #Gogglebox. I want to watch the series but genuinely don’t think I’d manage it during lockdown tbh."

A third person tweeted: "Just watching a snippet of #ItsASin on #Gogglebox had me in floods of tears again."

Otherwise, fans were delighted to see Gogglebox back on their screens, and Lee marked the occasion by sharing a hilarious video of his best pal Jenny moving back into his caravan so that they can film together. He wrote: "She’s back the legend herself JENNY," while filming her surprising him by arriving early - and with two suitcases.

Izzi was among castmates who were in tears during the episode

Responding to the clip, one fan wrote: "Fantastic to see the bestest of friends coming back together to make Friday nights worth telly watching again, praise be for Lee & Jenny, laughing my socks of already & that's just Jenny arriving." Another added: "So glad you are both back to cheers us all up on a Friday night. My family all sit down together to watch you guys."

