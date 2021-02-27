Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford is engaged to girlfriend Paige Yeomans!

The TV star casually confirmed that he is "going to have a wife" during a conversation with his sister Sophie in Friday night's episode.

Sophie – who Pete revealed would be his "best woman" at the wedding – had asked her brother: "Do you feel any different now that you've got engaged?"

Pete replied: "Yeah, I think... I feel like an even bigger responsibility. I don't know why. I'm going to have a wife." "Yes, you're going to have a wife," repeated Sophie.

Fans were left stunned by the surprise announcement, but many flocked to Twitter to congratulate the happy couple on their good news.

Pete announced his engagement during Friday's show

"PETE GOT ENGAGED! Amazing #Gogglebox," enthused one. A second wrote: "Congrats on the engagement Pete." A third added: "Err… little Pete's engaged? Shut the front door!" A fourth said: "Aww Pete is engaged!"

Pete shared the first-ever picture of his now-fiancée back in October as the pair snuggled up for a selfie on Instagram.

He had captioned the photo: "My Mrs and best mate what more could I ask for, don’t worry @sophiesandiford1 you are a close second best friend."

Pete and Sophie are among the most popular Gogglebox stars

Pete's engagement news comes after Gogglebox regular Tom Malone Jr announced he is leaving the Channel 4 show.

The reality star, who has appeared on the popular TV programme since 2014, took to Twitter to share the news with his fans, explaining that he aims to explore "new opportunities".

Tom Malone Jr announced he has quit the show

"So after 6 and a half years it's finally time to put down the remote and say goodbye to Gogglebox," he began, adding: "I've loved every minute and I'm eternally grateful to Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for allowing me to be a part of the show. But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it's time to explore them."

He continued: "I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about saying something stupid. PS. don't worry my parents and brother will still be on the show to keep you entertained every Friday. To the future."

