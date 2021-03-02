Ant Middleton breaks his silence following shock axe from SAS Who Dares Wins Channel 4 cited Ant's 'personal conduct' in a statement

Ant Middleton has spoken out following the announcement that Channel 4 has cut all ties with the SAS: Who Dares Wins instructor.

On Monday, the broadcaster said that former soldier Ant "will not be taking part" in any future of its projects. A statement read: "Following a number of discussions Channel 4 and Minnow Films have had with him in relation to his personal conduct, it has become clear that our views and values are not aligned and we will not be working with him again."

A short time later, 40-year-old Ant took to Instagram and Twitter with a statement of his own.

"After 5 incredible years I've decided it's time to move on from SAS Who Dares Wins UK," he told his followers.

"Big respect to my fellow DS – it's been a journey I'll never forget. Thanks to everyone that took part and made the show what it is. Really excited about the future and what's coming this year."

Ant broke his silence on social media

He then replied to the tweet with a follow-up that simply read: "Stay positive."

A number of famous fans took to the comments section to react to the news.

"Great run mate - congrats," Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan said. "Have loved every minute @antmiddleton," Ben Shephard added. "We'll miss watching you on the show but will look forward to what's coming next!"

The SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors

Olly Murs wrote: "Gutted – SAS won’t be the same without ya!" And Wayne Bridge commented: "Good luck for what's next geez not that you need. Loved the show from day one you will be missed."

It comes after Ant made a series of controversial comments. Last year, he issued an apology after seemingly likening the Black Lives Matter movement to the English Defence League, and he also came under fire after posting a video telling fans to "get out there" during the coronavirus pandemic.

