Phillip Schofield's incredible home view will leave you speechless

Phillip Schofield now lives in a beautiful £2million apartment in west London, after coming out as gay and moving out of his family house in Oxfordshire.

The latter is still home to his wife Stephanie and their children Ruby and Molly, though, and it's truly stunning.

Dancing on Ice star Phillip often spent much of his time in the garden, and he shared the most amazing photo back in August.

Phillip captured the evening's stunning sunset, and the image is sure to take your breath away. "Well that's pretty," he wrote, alongside a photo of the bright orange sky.

Phil shared the beautiful photo on Instagram

In the foreground of Phillip's image, the Oxfordshire countryside's rolling landscape was just about visible, and the setting was the picture of tranquillity.

Phillip filmed himself gardening

The doting dad previously revealed more of the outdoor space as he filmed a clip of himself with a chainsaw in hand, having cut down a selection of enormous trees, which were seen lying on a gravelled area at the back of the house. "One man, one chainsaw, oh yeah…," he said, as he appeared particularly sweaty after completing the job.

The space was lined with a wooden fence, and more tall bushes which Phillip had yet to tackle. As the evening came to a close, Phillip also revealed a look at the family's fire pit. He videoed it and wrote: "Reflective fire-pit."

When he shared a photo of himself promoting his new wine range with Craft Gin Club, he inadvertently showed that the garden also has a blooming wisteria bush on the patio that wraps around the windows of the property.

With a garden and views like that, we expect Phillip and his family won't be moving from their outdoor space all summer long!

