Unforgotten season four's next episode to be pushed back - details Fans will have to wait a little longer for the next episode of season four

Unforgotten season four has had viewers hooked so far, but unfortunately, fans have a little longer to wait for the next episode than usual, and ITV has confirmed that it has been taken off Monday night's schedule due to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah, which is set to air on Monday at 9 pm on ITV.

The statement read: "Due to changes in Monday night's schedule (March 8) on ITV, Unforgotten (episode three), will now air at 9 pm on Tuesday March 9." The spokesperson confirmed that episodes four to six would continue to air on Monday nights once more from 15 March.

Fans have been waiting a long time for the new series, which sees Cassie and Sunny team up once again to solve a historic murder; this time focused on a man who was killed in 1990 but perfectly preserved by being kept in a freezer for over 30 years.

Speaking about the new investigation of this series, the show's creator Chris Lang said: "The investigation will show the best of the police and the worst, and at a time of unprecedented cutbacks, it will ask a number of difficult questions about the police force as an institution.

The episode will air on Tuesday instead

"It will ask what do we expect them to be? It will ask if that is compatible with what they are capable of being? It will ask how much we now take for granted the fact that on a daily basis, these men and women walk towards danger. And, after decades of bruising revelations about their probity, it will ask if we can ever again truly trust them. It is at once a love letter and a ‘J’accuse’."

