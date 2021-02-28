The sad reason why Amy Tinkler retired from Gymnastics The Dancing on Ice star opened up

Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler and her pro-skater partner Joe Johnson joined the Dancing on Ice line-up last month after TV star Denise Van Outen was forced to quit the show.

Despite being a last minute addition to the show, Amy has already impressed viewers and the judges alike, even scoring an impressive score of 28 on her first week.

The 21-year-old was the youngest member of Team GB during the Rio Olympics in 2016, however retired in January 2020, a difficult decision she has since opened up about.

Despite it being reported at the time that Amy's retirement was due to injury, the athlete revealed in July 2020 that it was in fact negative experiences as a gymnast that were behind her decision.

Amy explained in a statement: "I submitted a formal complaint to British Gymnastics in December 2019. It was an account of my experiences as a club and elite gymnast, and the experiences I shared were the reason for my retirement in January, not a physical injury as was suggested by some at the time."

The medal-winning gymnast also revealed in order to come forward and share her experience she required "a lot of support and counselling to build up the courage".

She elaborated: "It took a lot of support and counselling to build up the courage to tell my story. I would like to thank Scott and the team at South Essex Gymnastics Club for everything they did for me, without their help I would never have had the strength to begin this journey. I hope someone now listens to us."

Amy is not the only gymnast to have been critical of British Gymnastics. Hannah Whelan revealed that she had also contacted the organisation in 2015 and again in 2018 to raise certain issues.

