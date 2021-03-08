7 of the most weird and wacky moments from 9-1-1 Fox drama 9-1-1 is the show that has everyone talking

Fox drama 9-1-1 is the show that has everyone talking thanks to some truly wacky and weirdly wonderful moments.

Following the lives of Los Angeles first responders, the series is now on its fourth season and follows Captain Bobby Nash and the 118 - Buck, Eddie, Hen, and Chimney - as they respond to emergencies with the help of LAPD patrol sergeant Athena, and 911 operator Maddie.

First responders see a lot - but the 118 seems to get some of the strangest call outs ever… here are seven of the most wacky.

Oliver Stark and Peter Krause star in 9-1-1

YouTubers cementing a microwave to their head

Just when you think YouTube pranks can't get any worse, the 9-1-1 writers find something even more dangerous.

In season three, the crew of the 118 are called to the home of a group of YouTubers who decided to cement their friend’s head inside a microwave.

The call goes horribly wrong though when the friend panics and falls into the swimming pool, leaving the 118 having to dive in to save him - and risk injury by using a sledgehammer to crack open the cement.

Oh yes - and the YouTubers film the entire thing. No prizes for guessing where Captain Bobby Nash throws the phone...

A toilet incident gone very wrong...

The women stuck in the bathroom window

You may have heard the true story of the woman in Bristol, England, who found herself stuck in her date's bathroom after an awkward toilet situation.

The writers of 9-1-1 were clearly inspired as they took that exact scenario and played it out on screen, and it’s just as cringe worthy watching it on screen as it is reading about it.

And why firefighter Buck brings it up on a date later in the show, we’ll never know...

The stiletto in the face

Beauty pageants aren’t all glitter and smiles - they’re a cutthroat business, and the 9-1-1 crew knows it. In one scene in early season two, the 118 is called to a pageant where two moms have fought and a stiletto has ended up through another woman’s face.

What makes this scene even more deliciously crazy is Buck, Eddie and paramedic Hen are also high on dosed brownies - and those tiny pageant queens are terrifying.

Beauty pageants are scary for everyone involved

The man who is drowning in chocolate

Ever wanted to dive into a vat of chocolate? The 118 gets called to that exact scenario in late season two, when a teacher, with a former chocolate addiction, takes one little sip of melted dark chocolate and then falls into the vat trying to get more.

But it turns out dark chocolate is very easy to sink into, and acting Captain Chim has to think fast to pull the teacher up and out before he drowns.

The girl in an exhaust pipe

How far would you take a dare after enjoying a few drinks?

Would you stick your head into an exhaust pipe just to say it fits? That’s what one girl bravely decides to do, and it's the 118 who are forced to get her out with some creative thinking - and a lot of catcalling from her friends.

How far would you take a dare?

The woman who is hit with a meteor

Just imagine it, you’re minding your own business, complaining about your day and wondering if it can really get any worse when BAM, a meteor hits you.

Yep, that’s a thing that happens in LA apparently.

The beauty influencer who pops a maggot out of her face

Be careful on your travels… one beauty influencer goes live on her Instagram to share details of her trip to Belize gives herself - and her fans - the shock of their lives when she pops a pimple.

It’s classic 9-1-1 - gory, gross and riveting - with a lot of laughs, and Buck and Eddie getting in on that Insta Live action.

9-1-1 airs on Fox on Monday's 8/7c. Seasons one and two are available in the UK on Star.

