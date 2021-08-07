9-1-1 star John Harlan Kim teases possible new role in Nancy Drew John is taking a break from filming 9-1-1

9-1-1 star John Harlan Kim has teased a new role in major CW drama Nancy Drew.

Despite 9-1-1 currently filming in Los Angeles ahead of season five premiere, John revealed that he is in Vancouver with director Amanda Row, who posted a video on her Instagram revealing she was directing an episode of the mystery show.

John also shared a post from a soundstage, captioning it: "Happy Friday from the 'couve." He added a monkey covering his mouth emoji.

CW show Nancy Drew films across British Columbia, and season three began production on July 13, 2021 ahead of an October release date.

John was promoted to a 9-1-1 series regular ahead of season four's premiere in 2020 and shared a sneek peak of what fans can expect from season five in late July, posting a selfie from behind-the-scenes that saw him covered in cuts and bruises.

John teased a secret project

He joked in the caption: "That time when I publicly said that Niall Horan was the best member of One Direction… Same thing happened when I told @jenniferlovehewitt that I didn’t like her haircut."

Fans saw John's character Albert Han training to become a firefighter in the closing moments of the show.

He is the half-brother of Kenneth Choi's Howard 'Chimney' Han and first appeared in season three.

He joined Nancy Drew director Amanda Row

He became roommates with Evan 'Buck' Buckley, played by Oliver Stark, and is now close friends with the 118.

Season four concluded with an hour-long episode that saw Eddie and Bobby end up in hospital, a new romance blossom, and Buck get some shocking and life-changing news.

Six million viewers tuned in to see if Eddie had died after being shot by a sniper - spoiler alert: he didn't - but the shocks didn't end there as we discovered who had been targeting the first responders and why, if Bobby and Athena's marriage was truly over, and if Maddie would ask for help as she suffers from postpartum depression.

The 118 will return for season five

Fans also saw Buck rekindle his romance with Taylor Kelly and was told by Eddie that he had named Buck his son Christopher's legal guardian if Eddie were to ever die.

Fox shared the first teaser for season five in late July, revealing the first episode will feature a black out across the city.

In 2020, Fox also launched spin-off show 9-1-1: Lone Star, with Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubenstein and Natacha Karam.

9-1-1 returns to Fox on Monday 20 September 2021.

