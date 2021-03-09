BAFTAs 2021 nominees are here with Rocks and Nomadland taking the lead

Francesca Shillcock
The nominations for this year's BAFTA Awards are here – see the full list of nominees…
The British Academy Film Awards have released the highly-anticipated nominations list for the 2021 ceremony.
The awards, which usually take place in February at the Royal Albert Hall, were pushed back in light of the coronavirus pandemic and will no doubt look different to previous years. But at the heart of it, the very best talent and movie titles from the past 12 months will be celebrated and recognised, after what has been an extraordinary year for the film industry.
It seems it was a great year for British film Rocks and Nomadland, both of which received seven nominations across the categories. Although huge Hollywood names received nods, it's set to be a big night for Brits, thanks to the EE Rising Star Award celebrating the very best of fresh British talent. Check out the full list of nominees all hoping to win big below...
Best Film
The Father Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt
The Mauritanian Nominees TBC
Namadland Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara
The Trial of the Chicago 7 Stuart Besser, Marc Platt
The Trial of the Chicago 7 received three nods
Outstanding British Film
Calm with Horses Nick Rowland, Daniel Emmerson, Joe Murtagh
The Dig Simon Stone, Gabrielle Tana, Moira Buffini
The Father Florian Zeller, Philippe Carcassone, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Christopher Hampton
His House Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward Kings, Roy Lee
Limbo Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai, Angus Lamont
The Mauritanian Kevin Macdonald, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
Mogul Mowgli Bassam Tariq, Riz Ahmed, Thomas Benski, Bennett McGhee
Promising Young Woman Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara
Rocks Sarah Gavron, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Faye Ward, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
Saint Maud Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman
Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
His House Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)
Limbo Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]
Moffie Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]
Rocks Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)
Saint Maud Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]
Film Not In The English Language
Another Round Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen
Dear Comrades! Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov
Les Miserables Ladj Ly
Minar Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh
Quo Vadis, Aida? Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich
Rocks swept the board with seven nominations
Documentary
Collective Alexander Nanau
David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey
The Dissedent Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen
My Octopus Teacher Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster
The Social Dilemma Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes
The Social Dilemma was nominated for Best Documentary
Animated Film
Onward Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae
Soul Pete Docter, Dana Murray
Wolfmakers Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young
Director
Another Round Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth Shannon Murphy
Minari Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland Chloé Zhao
Quo Vadis, Aida? Jasmila Žbanić
Rocks Sarah Gavron
Original Screenplay
Another Round Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman Emerald Fennell
Rocks Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial of the Chicago 7 Aaron Sorkin
The Dig is nominated for Adapted Screenplay
Adapted Screenplay
The Dig Moira Buffini
The Father Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
The Mauritanian Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
Nomadland Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger Ramin Bahrani
Leading Actress
Bukka Bakray Rocks
Radha Blank The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku His House
Alfre Woodard Clemency
Frances McDormand in Nomadland
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmend Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins The Father
Mads Mikkelsen Another Round
Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian
Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali Rocks
Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominque Fishback Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn Minari
Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan Calm With Horses
Aan Kim Minari
Leslie Odom Jr. One Night in Miami…
Clarke Peters Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci Sound of Metal
Leslie Odom Jr. played Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami
Original Score
Mank Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari Emile Mosseri
News of the World James Newton Howard
Promising Young Woman Anthony Willis
Soul Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Casting
Calm with Horses Shaheen Baig
Judas and the Black Messiah Alexa L. Fogel
Minari MINARI Julia Kim
Promising Young Woman Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
Rocks Lucy Pardee
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah Sean Bobbitt
Mank Erik Messerschmidt
The Mauritanian Alwin H. Küchler
News of the World Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland Joshua James Richards
Daniel Kaluuya is nominated for Supporting Actor
Editing
The Father Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7 Alan Baumgarten
Production Design
The Dig Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
The Father Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
Mank Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
News of the World David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Costume Design
Ammonite Michael O'Connor
The Dig Alice Babidge
Emma Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Ann Roth
Mank Trish Summerville
Makeup & Hair
The Dig Jenny Shircore
HillBilly Elegy Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
Mank Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio Mark Coulier
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom received three nods
Sound
Greyhound Nominees TBC
News of the World Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
Nomadland Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder
Soul Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Sound of Metal Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc
Special Visual Effects
Greyhound Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
The Midnight Sky Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
Mulan Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
The One and Only Ivan Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
Tenet Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
British Short Animation
The Fire Next Time enaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe
The Owl and the Pussycat Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf
The Song of a Lost Boy Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein
British Short Film
Eyelash Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman
Lizard Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies
Lucky Break John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja
Miss Curvy Ghada Eldemellawy
The Present Farah Nabulsi
Kingsley Ben-Adir, star of One Night in Miami
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Bukky Bakray
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
