BAFTAs 2021 nominees are here with Rocks and Nomadland taking the lead The biggest night in British film will take place in April

The British Academy Film Awards have released the highly-anticipated nominations list for the 2021 ceremony.

The awards, which usually take place in February at the Royal Albert Hall, were pushed back in light of the coronavirus pandemic and will no doubt look different to previous years. But at the heart of it, the very best talent and movie titles from the past 12 months will be celebrated and recognised, after what has been an extraordinary year for the film industry.

MORE: Vicar of Dibley actor Trevor Peacock dies aged 89 - tributes pour in

It seems it was a great year for British film Rocks and Nomadland, both of which received seven nominations across the categories. Although huge Hollywood names received nods, it's set to be a big night for Brits, thanks to the EE Rising Star Award celebrating the very best of fresh British talent. Check out the full list of nominees all hoping to win big below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO!'s red carpet highlights at the 2020 BAFTAs

Best Film

The Father Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt

The Mauritanian Nominees TBC

Namadland Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Stuart Besser, Marc Platt

The Trial of the Chicago 7 received three nods

Outstanding British Film

Calm with Horses Nick Rowland, Daniel Emmerson, Joe Murtagh

The Dig Simon Stone, Gabrielle Tana, Moira Buffini

The Father Florian Zeller, Philippe Carcassone, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Christopher Hampton

His House Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward Kings, Roy Lee

Limbo Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai, Angus Lamont

The Mauritanian Kevin Macdonald, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

Mogul Mowgli Bassam Tariq, Riz Ahmed, Thomas Benski, Bennett McGhee

Promising Young Woman Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara

Rocks Sarah Gavron, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Faye Ward, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

Saint Maud Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman

MORE: Bryan Cranston's TV journey: from early career to now

Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

His House Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

Limbo Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]

Moffie Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]

Rocks Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)

Saint Maud Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

Film Not In The English Language

Another Round Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen

Dear Comrades! Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov

Les Miserables Ladj Ly

Minar Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh

Quo Vadis, Aida? Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich

MORE: 59 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

MORE: 9 brand new shows and films to inspire you this International Women's Day

Rocks swept the board with seven nominations

Documentary

Collective Alexander Nanau

David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey

The Dissedent Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen

My Octopus Teacher Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster

The Social Dilemma Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes

The Social Dilemma was nominated for Best Documentary

Animated Film

Onward Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae

Soul Pete Docter, Dana Murray

Wolfmakers Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young

Director

Another Round Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth Shannon Murphy

Minari Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland Chloé Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida? Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks Sarah Gavron

Original Screenplay

Another Round Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank Jack Fincher

Promising Young Woman Emerald Fennell

Rocks Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Aaron Sorkin

MORE: 7 shows to watch if you like Homeland

MORE: Unforgotten season four: when will episode three air after delay?

The Dig is nominated for Adapted Screenplay

Adapted Screenplay

The Dig Moira Buffini

The Father Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

The Mauritanian Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

Nomadland Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger Ramin Bahrani

Leading Actress

Bukka Bakray Rocks

Radha Blank The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku His House

Alfre Woodard Clemency

Frances McDormand in Nomadland

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmend Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins The Father

Mads Mikkelsen Another Round

Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali Rocks

Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominque Fishback Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn Minari

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan Calm With Horses

Aan Kim Minari

Leslie Odom Jr. One Night in Miami…

Clarke Peters Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci Sound of Metal

Leslie Odom Jr. played Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami

Original Score

Mank Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari Emile Mosseri

News of the World James Newton Howard

Promising Young Woman Anthony Willis

Soul Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Casting

Calm with Horses Shaheen Baig

Judas and the Black Messiah Alexa L. Fogel

Minari MINARI Julia Kim

Promising Young Woman Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

Rocks Lucy Pardee

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah Sean Bobbitt

Mank Erik Messerschmidt

The Mauritanian Alwin H. Küchler

News of the World Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland Joshua James Richards

Daniel Kaluuya is nominated for Supporting Actor

Editing

The Father Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Alan Baumgarten

Production Design

The Dig Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

The Father Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

Mank Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

News of the World David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Rebecca Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Costume Design

Ammonite Michael O'Connor

The Dig Alice Babidge

Emma Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Ann Roth

Mank Trish Summerville

Makeup & Hair

The Dig Jenny Shircore

HillBilly Elegy Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

Mank Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio Mark Coulier

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom received three nods

Sound

Greyhound Nominees TBC

News of the World Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

Nomadland Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

Soul Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

Sound of Metal Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

Special Visual Effects

Greyhound Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt

The Midnight Sky Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

Mulan Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

The One and Only Ivan Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

Tenet Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

British Short Animation

The Fire Next Time enaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe

The Owl and the Pussycat Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

The Song of a Lost Boy Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein

British Short Film

Eyelash Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman

Lizard Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies

Lucky Break John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja

Miss Curvy Ghada Eldemellawy

The Present Farah Nabulsi

MORE: James Nesbitt talks how Bloodlands helped him spend time with his father before his death

MORE: Bryan Cranston opens up about 'terrible' experience filming new drama Your Honor

Kingsley Ben-Adir, star of One Night in Miami

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Bukky Bakray

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.