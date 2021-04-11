Everything you need to know about BAFTAs 2021 From how to watch to the host and nominees...

It's safe to say that award ceremonies have looked a little different in recent times. The biggest nights in film and TV from the Golden Globes to the upcoming Academy Awards have all had to adapt to the ongoing pandemic – and this year's BAFTAs are no different.

The ceremony typically takes place at the beginning of the February at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall, but this weekend will mark the ceremony finally going ahead after an initial delay and see some of biggest names in the industry come together – albeit via laptop rather than red carpet.

Nonetheless, we're still looking forward to seeing some fantastic talent and incredible titles released over the past year honoured with their prestigious awards. Before the glitz and glam kicks off, here's all you need to know about the 2021 BAFTAs…

WATCH: HELLO! attends 2020 BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall

When are the BAFTAs 2021?

The 2021 BAFTAs are taking place on Sunday 11 April at 7pm. However, given the change of service this year for obvious reasons, BAFTA are handing out the awards differently.

For the first time, BAFTA will hand out the awards over the course of two nights rather than one. On Saturday 10 April, Radio One DJ Clara Amfo will host a special show to award eight recipients their gong from the nominees list, including the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award.

The main event on Sunday 11 will then be broadcast on BBC One at 7pm with Dermot O'Leary and Edith Bowman acting as presenters to hand out the biggest awards of the night including Best Film and Leading Actor/Actress.

Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary are this year's hosts

What will the BAFTAs 2021 look like?

In addition to the awards taking place across two consecutive nights, the participants and attendees will all be showing their faces via their computers.

Social distancing measures and indoor crowd gathering makes this year's ceremony almost impossible – not to mention the international travel restrictions imposed as a result of the pandemic, making many attendees from all over the globe unable to join in person. Therefore, the A-listers will be dressed to the nines from the comfort of their homes and attending virtually.

Clara Amfo will host Saturday's segment of the ceremony

Where can we watch the BAFTAs 2021 and who is hosting?

The first ceremony, hosted by Clara Amfo and Rhianna Dillon, will air on BBC Two on Saturday 10 April at 8pm to hand out awards in hair and makeup categories, amongst others.

On Sunday 11 April, the British Academy Film Awards will air at 7pm on BBC One hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary. It'll be the first time since 2001 that two presenters have hosted the awards ceremony.

Graham Norton, who has hosted the TV BAFTAs many times throughout the years, was last year's host at the film awards.

Plenty of British stars and films are nominated included Promising Young Woman

Who are the BAFTA 2021 nominees?

You can see the full list of nominees here. Many hugely popular films that won big at the Golden Globes and are tipped to win big at this year's Oscars also popped up in the nominations list for this year's BAFTAs.

Look out for films such as Promising Young Woman and The Father winning big in various categories, as well as Minari and Nomadland.

Many British films and actors have done well to receive plenty of nods this year; for instance Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Emerald Fennell's huge hit Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan, and Rocks all being included in multiple categories.

