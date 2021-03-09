Meghan Markle defends decision not to share personal photos of her family The Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in March 2020

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about everyone having a "basic right to privacy" in a new clip from her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the footage released on Oprah Magazine's website on Tuesday, Meghan was asked by the US chat show host that when dating a royal, shouldn't there be any expectation that you're going to lose a degree of privacy?

WATCH: New footage of Archie from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview

The Duchess, who is expecting her second child, gave an example of her definition of a "basic right to privacy" saying: "If you're at work and you have a photograph of your child on your desk, and your coworker says, 'Oh, my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?' You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you.'"

Harry and Meghan have shared a handful of photographs of their eldest son Archie since his birth in May 2019. New footage of the one-year-old playing with his parents and pet dogs on the beach was included during the two-hour interview.

The couple revealed that Archie's favourite word currently is "hydrate" and that he tells them to "drive safe" whenever anyone leaves the house.

Meghan, Harry and Archie pictured in 2019

The Duchess settled a claim against Splash News and Picture Agency, with the agency agreeing not to take any photos of her, her husband or Archie, should it come out of administration, the High Court heard in December 2020.

In February, Meghan also won her High Court privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday over the publication of a "personal and private" handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and moved to the US.

