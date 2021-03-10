New ITV drama The Ipcress File looks amazing - get the details Joe Cole, Lucy Boynton and Tom Hollander are set to star in the spy thriller

We love nothing more than an ITV drama, and brand new spy thriller The Ipcress File is one we can't wait to watch.

The new series, which will hopefully hit screens later this year, looks like it's going to be an utterly gripping watch from start to finish and has a stellar cast too.

What is The Ipcress File about?

Based on Len Deighton's best-selling novel of the same name, The Ipcress File follows Harry Palmer, a British army sergeant in post-war Berlin. As the synopsis from ITV reads: "In this newly partitioned city, a sharp working-class young man with sophisticated tastes can make a lot of money. Wholesaler, retailer, fixer, smuggler, Harry's varied interests bring him into contact with everything and everyone – until the law catches up and it all comes crashing to a halt.

The series will follow spy Harry Palmer, played by Joe Cole

"Harry finds himself sentenced to eight years in a grim military jail in England, all his prospects abruptly torn away. But his impressive network and efficiency have not gone unnoticed, and a gentleman from British intelligence has a proposal. To avoid prison, Harry Palmer will become a spy."

The one-off series will consist of six episodes, although ITV Studios' Managing Director Ruth Berry teased that the show "has potential to run and run" given that The Ipcress File is the first of seven novels about the spy.

Who stars in The Ipcress File?

Taking on the lead role of Harry is Peaky Blinders' Joe Cole, while Bohemian Rhapsody actress Lucy Boynton plays his assistant, Jean Courtney. BAFTA award-winning actor Tom Hollander stars as Major Dalby, who heads up the counter-espionage unit.

Tom Hollander stars as Major Dalby

Other cast members include Ashley Thomas, Joshua James, David Dencik and Avengers star Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Is there a trailer for The Ipcress File?

Sadly, no. The series has only just commenced filming in Liverpool and Croatia, so it seems like it will be a while before ITV release a trailer but watch this space!

