23 shows to get excited about in 2021

While 2020 saw plenty of TV shows filming schedules interrupted due to worldwide lockdowns, it looks like we're finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel in 2021! With plenty of brand new shows set to air and land on streaming services, check out our top picks here...

The Irregulars - Netflix

Fancy a supernatural Sherlock Holmes story? We do! The official synopsis reads: "Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes." The series will land on Netflix on 26 March - enjoy!

WATCH: Will you be watching The Irregulars?

This is a Robbery - Netflix

Fancy a documentary?This four-part series looks at one of the biggest heists in history. The synopsis reads: "Over St. Patrick’s Day weekend in 1990, legendary works by Rembrandt, Vermeer and others worth over half a billion dollars today were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. This documentary series... covers the leads, dead ends, lucky breaks and speculations that characterized the investigation of this still unsolved mystery."

Dickinson season two - Apple TV+

Season two of Hailee Steinfeld's much-loved drama about the young life of Emily Dickinson will be landing on the streaming platform this year, and will see Emily torn between a new romance with newspaper editor Samuel Bowles, or to pursue her passion of being a poet.

Hailee returns as Emily Dickinson

The Gilded Age - HBO

Love a Julian Fellowes period drama? If so, you will be all over his latest series based in the US in the late 1800s. Chatting to the Los Angeles Times about the project, he said: "These people were extraordinary. You can see why they frightened the old guard, because they saw no boundaries. They wanted to build a palace, they built a palace... They redesigned being rich."

Landscapers - NOW TV/Sky

Inspired by true events, Olivia Colman is back on our screens as Susan, a woman who manages to go ten years undetected after murdering her parents and burying them in her back garden. The synopsis reads: "This blackly comic, narratively playful true-crime drama is based on extensive research, hours of interviews and direct access to the accused, who have always protested their innocence of murder."

Conversations with Friends - BBC

Following the massive success that was Normal People, Sally Rooney's second novel is being adapted for a series by the same team behind the romantic tale of Connell and Marianne. This one looks at the friendship between Frances and Bobbi, and their subsequent relationship, and is set to star Joe Alwyn. Frankly, we can't wait for another sweet story from these master storytellers!

Excited for the second TV adaptation from Sally Rooney?

Shadow and Bone - Netflix

Fantasy fans, this one is for you. Based on the bestselling novel series, the story follows lina Starkov, an orphan who discovers that she has unexplainable powers - putting herself in untold danger.

Loki - Disney+

Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki in an alternate timeline from the other Loki, who was killed at the hands of Thanos in Infinity War. Having eluded death in the events of End Game, Loki finds himself in a strange new world. Intrigued? So are we.

Sex Education season three - Netflix

After a heartbreaking cliffhanger, fans of this Netflix comedy hit are keen to return to the strange, somewhat American high school in which our favourite characters attend. So will Maeve and Otis finally get it together? Are Eric and Adam officially an item now? How will Jean deal with her baby news? Roll on season three already!

Will our questions be answered in season three?

Line of Duty season six - BBC

After pausing filming early this year due to COVID, it's fair to say that the nation's appetite for AC-12 is at an all-time high. This season will see them caring about one thing and one thing only: catching bent coppers. Season six sees AC-12 turn their attention to Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, the senior investigating officer looking into an unsolved murder.

The Handmaid's Tale season four - Channel 4

Finally we are returning to the world of Gilead (and it's neighbour, Canada!) to check in with June, Emily and Moira. In the season three finale, June is badly hurt after managing to smuggle out dozens of children - and we're pretty sure the repercussions will be severe, while Emily still struggled to find her place in Canada with the help of Moira.

Elisabeth Moss returns for season two

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Disney+

With Steve Rodgers' story now complete, the action continues with his two squabbling best friends, Sam and Bucky. While the trailer doesn't give much away about the storyline, it looks like this superhero team-up might be the best one yet.

Nine Perfect Strangers - Hulu in the US, TBC in the UK

Nicole Kidman continues her pitch-perfect foray into television with another novel adaptation from the author of Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty. The story follows a group of people who meet at a wellness retreat, completely unaware of the truth behind their stay. Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans are also set to star.

Nicole Kidman is on fire at the moment!

My Name is Lizzie - Channel 4

This upcoming true-crime drama looks at the true story of the murder of Rachel Nickell in 1992, and how the police sent officer Lizzie Jones to go undercover to become sexual bait for their prime suspect.

The Great season two - Channel 4

After a smash hit first season, filming is currently underway for The Great season two - and we're certainly hoping for a late 2021 airdate! The show stars Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning as Emperor Peter and Catherine the (soon-to-be) Great in the early years of their marriage. Expect the unexpected with this wacky period drama.

Elle stars as Catherine the Great

Inventing Anna - Netflix

From Shondaland comes this real-life story of how a woman named Anna Delvey managed to con New York's high society by pretending to be a wealthy heiress in a stranger-than-fiction tale.

You season three - Netflix

Hello you. Season three of the hit Netflix show sees Joe settled down with the psychopath mother of his unborn child, Love. Of course, he already has his eye on his next victim, his next-door neighbour. So what will the serial killer get up to next?

The charming serial killer is back in You season three

Intergalatic - NOW TV/Sky

Fan of sci-fi? This upcoming series tells the story of fearless young cop and galactic pilot, Ash Harper, whose promising career is destroyed after being wrongly convicted of a treasonous crime and exiled to a distant prison colony, where there is a mutiny in the works...

Vigil - BBC

Starring Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie, and written by Tom Edge, who has previously penned episodes in shows including The Crown and Strike, the official synopsis for the six-part series reads: "The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services.

"DCI Amy Silva leads an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that threatens the very heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent."

Shaun Evans also stars in this new drama

Temple season two - NOW TV/Sky

In round two of this drama, Daniel is in deeper trouble after his world comes crashing down as Beth wakes from her coma and demands answers. Eve wants to know why her parents have been lying to her, Lee joins forces with a charismatic activist and Anna is desperate to make something positive out of the situation, even if that means luring patients to the bunker for some illegal trials.

The Pursuit of Love - BBC

Lily James is set to play Linda Radlett in the adaptation of the beloved novel. The synopsis reads: "Set in Europe between the two World Wars, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett... and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan.

Are you looking forward to this one?

Grace - ITV

Life on Mars star John Simm will star as detective Roy Grace in the adaptation of Peter James’ bestselling series of novels based on a hard-working police officer who has "given his life to the job". The two-part series, in which both episodes will be feature-length at 120 minutes apiece, will cover the novels Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead.

Time - BBC

In the upcoming prison drama, Sean Bean plays Mark, a convict who befriends prison officer Eric, played by Line of Duty star Stephen Graham. The official synopsis reads: "Mark Cobden is consumed by guilt after accidentally killing an innocent man.

"Accepting his four-year sentence and separated from his family, he meets Eric McNally, a caring prison officer doing his best to protect those in his charge. However when one of the most dangerous inmates identifies his weakness, Eric faces an impossible choice; between his principles and his family."

Got to love Stephen in a police drama!

