Patsy Palmer abruptly left her interview on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, after becoming unhappy with the choice of words used by the ITV programme to describe her new wellness venture.

The former EastEnders actor answered a question from Ben Shephard about life in LA while observing the tagline on the screen which read: 'Patsy Palmer: Addicted to Wellness Guru', before she told him and co-star Susanna Reid: "Do you know what I don't even want to this interview anymore because I don't even want to look at the bottom of that screen."

Patsy added: "So, I'm just going to switch off, do a real Piers Morgan and say it's not okay to have 'addict to wellness guru' on the bottom of the screen. You know, my issues that I had years ago that were talked about by me many, many years ago and it's over."

Ben and Susanna immediately stepped in to apologise profusely. "Huge apologies for that," began Susanna, while Ben added: "I'm so sorry about that Patsy, huge apologies, it wasn't our intention to upset you." Patsy then said: "Don't worry about it, but I don't really want to talk to you," before closing the screen.

Patsy said she was unhappy with ITV's tagline for the interview

Addressing the situation to viewers, Ben continued: "That's obviously a quote from Patsy's book, and as she's talked about in the past, it certainly wasn't our intention to upset her." Susanna said: "I had no idea that was on the screen. That's a terrible shame, well, she's entitled not to do the interview, and we carry on."

Viewers immediately took to social media to comment. One person wrote: "Is Patsy Palmer ok? She didn’t seem happy, as soon as the interview started." Another said: "Looks like everyone was confused as I was when watching Patsy Palmer on gmb #patsypalmer #gmb," while a third wrote: "Patsy Palmer shutting her laptop mid interview on #GMB has to be one of the most awkward things I've ever watched."

