Fans spot major error in episode one of Line of Duty The police corruption series made a dramatic return on Sunday

Line of Duty finally returned to screens on Sunday evening for the highly-anticipated first episode of series six.

And while many were immediately gripped immediately by the storyline and addition of some new cast members, a number of viewers spotted an error during one crucial scene.

MORE: Line of Duty season six: HELLO! breaks down episode one

At the beginning of the episode, viewers are introduced to DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald), who is in charge of a brand new operation to solve the murder of journalist Gail Vella.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Line of Duty episode one: what you might have missed

During a fast-paced journey to a robbery that was thought to be connected to the murder, two BMW's carrying the police cohort were pictured on screen, but in another camera shot, eagle-eyed viewers spotted that one of the cars switched to an old model.

Taking to social media to air their confusion, one person said: "Poor continuity there, an older BMW estate making a brief appearance." A second person added: "When did the convoy suddenly ditch one of their BMW G20 three series model for a five series E60 and then back again?"

A third also noticed the continuity error, writing: "Can't be the only one who noticed the car change between shots?", with a fourth person commenting: "Sorry what was with the BMW continuity error on #LineOfDuty ?? Screaming obvious."

MORE: Martin Compston did soup diet to fit back into Line of Duty suits

MORE: Line of Duty season six is a welcome return to form: review

Kelly Macdonald as DCI Joanne Davidson

Elsewhere in the episode, audiences were introduced to the Murder Investigation Team consisting of Jo Davidson and DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), who has made a dramatic move from AC-12 to the murder squad, leaving her anti-corruption days behind her.

MORE: Line of Duty creator talks killing off main characters: 'Nobody is safe'

Series six immediately gripped fans with its first episode

Kelly Macdonald's character then falls under suspicion with AC-12 after her ex-girlfriend tips them off that she can't be trusted, and she mysteriously misleads a police convoy to deal with an armed burglary on the way to a raid.

This then prompts DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) to convince Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) to look into the operation further, but this time without Kate on their team. But have they got the right person? Roll on episode two.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.