Minnie Driver reveals surprising way she got her big acting break The actress appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Minnie Driver has revealed the rather unexpected way that she landed an agent when she was just a fresh-faced drama school graduate.

MORE: Minnie Driver discovers her father's secret life as she takes part in BBC show

Chatting to host James Corden on Thursday's episode The Late Late Show, the actress explained how a summer of attending raves while stone-cold-sober led to her big acting break.

"I was the only kid in my class to graduate from this very prestigious drama school without an agent," Minnie, 51, began. "I was just standing at the end of [graduation] in the pub with my mum and half a glass of white wine."

Minnie chatted to James Corden via video link

Without a rep or any booked work, Minne says she found herself with little to do, but that quickly changed as "that summer was the summer house music and rave culture exploded in the UK".

"Every weekend you'd get a secret address to some field in Oxfordshire or warehouse in London," she said, adding: "I would go and there was this tribe of amazing DJs and their girlfriends and friends of friends.

MORE: Sharon Stone's fans say the same thing as she speaks about losing her 'radiance'

MORE: 7 Netflix shows to get excited about in April

MORE: Jane Fonda looks astonishing with bold new look - and it's so different

"I would probably have a beer at the start of the night and I would dance for seven hours with everybody else and I would be the sober driver home. And this became my job over the summer."

Minnie early on in her career

It was while being the designated driver for these trips that Minnie met a girl named Abby, who just so happened to work for a casting director. After learning about Minnie's predicament, she quickly set up a meeting with Minnie to meet her boss and the rest, they say, is history!

Minnie made her television debut in 1991, appearing in the TV movie God on the Rocks and followed this up with small parts in British television shows Casualty, The House of Eliott and Lovejoy. In 1995 she had her breakout role in the film Circle of Friends and just two years later she was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Good Will Hunting.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.