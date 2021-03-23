Unforgotten fans left 'in shock' after dramatic twist in episode five

Unforgotten fans have been engrossed in the crime drama over the past few weeks and episode five was no different.

The ITV show, starring Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar, aired its penultimate episode of the fourth series on Monday evening but it seems viewers were left shocked after a dramatic twist at the end. Warning! Spoilers ahead...

The end of the show saw an eye-opening car crash involving much-loved lead character DCI Cassie Stewart, played by Nicola Walker, leaving many fearing that the on-screen detective may have lost her life.

After watching, fans took to social media to react. One person tweeted: "I can only assume that @ChrisLangWriter thinks it's clever or funny* to make me shout 'OH MY GOD, OH BLOODY NORA' at the end of Episode 5 of #Unforgotten with a whole week to go before I find out what happens next. *It is."

A second person wrote: "If Cassie dies I don't know how I will get over it! Please don't do this to us! What a horrible ending to a series that would be #Unforgotten amazing show!!" A third simply said: "#Unforgotten The ending has left me shocked and speechless..."

However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel as actor Sanjeev Bhaskar, who plays DI Sunny Khan, seemed to reassure a fan on Twitter that Cassie would recover from the smash.

Are you watching Unforgotten?

A fan tweeted the actor saying: "I'm so upset I literally have a test today and I can't stop thinking about Cassie :(," which prompted him to reply: "We were all contracted to do six episodes so everyone will be in the finale. Focus and good luck with your test :)." Phew!

The ITV series has been hugely popular since it began airing series five last month and it seems the show has been more popular than ever before.

Writer Chris Lang shared on Twitter last week that the drama has reached number one in the TV listings: "Oh, what's this? #Unforgotten #NUMBERONE!!" before tagging several members of the cast. Sanjeev was clearly thrilled with the news and retweeted the post, writing: "Well. This hasn't happened to me since Spirit in the Sky, 17 years ago!!"

