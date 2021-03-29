Keeping Faith: viewers are saying the same thing about the show's return Did you watching the new series?

Season three of the hit show Keeping Faith aired on Saturday night, and saw Faith take on one of the biggest cases of her career while dealing with her own troubled personal life - but what are viewers saying about the show's return?

Taking to Twitter, fans were full of praise for Koegh Kiernan, Demi Letherby and Lacey Jones, who play Osian, Alys Howells and Megan Howells respectively. One person wrote: "The children’s performances for me were probably the most outstanding component of what is a brilliant piece of television. #KeepingFaith."

Another added: "Those wee children are such good actresses, just the pain in their eyes have got me in tears already!" A third person tweeted: "#KeepingFaith the kids acting are top quality."

The official synopsis for season three reads: "In a journey that veers between tragedy and hope, tears and laughter, Faith is tested to her limits as a mother, daughter, lover, wife, best friend and lawyer until her story erupts in an emotional and unexpected climax… and her final goodbye."

Have you been watching season three?

Chatting about the show's conclusion, Eve Myles, who plays Faith, said: "New and old characters fight for their family and justice, and Faith's past coming back to haunt her. There are exceptional performances from all the cast and brilliant scripts from Matthew Hall and Pip Broughton."

The new series focuses on Eve's case concerning a very ill boy

She also opened up about her favourite scene on the show, explaining: "My favourite scene to film was the scene where Faith tells Evan what she knows and tells him to leave at the end of series two. Such a complex, intimate scene that felt almost like a piece of theatre. I really enjoyed having that time and moment with Brad on screen. It was long and tiring to shoot, but the end result is very authentic."

