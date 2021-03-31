Jed Duggar 'gifted $365k three-bed home from parents ahead of wedding' The patriarch of the family is known for gifting his children homes as wedding gifts

Counting On star Jed Duggar, 22, has reportedly been gifted a $365,000 three-bedroom house ahead of his wedding this weekend.

The reality star is said to be marrying Katey Nakatsu on 3 April, and the pair will be making their forever home at the property, a wedding gift from his parents.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar purchased five acres of land on 30 March 2020, and the home is listed as Jed's according to The Sun.

Jed's mom and dad have gifted him a house

The home sits on the land, and according to Realtor is a 2,180 sq-ft property with an open floorplan, double ovens, a two-car garage and brick fireplace.

A home in Arkansas purchased for $30,000 in 2010 was gifted to Joy-Anna and her husband Austin Forsyth in 2019 for $1.

Jed, a registered Republican, ran for office in November 2020 but lost

Jim Bob also sold his son Justin, 18, a mobile home for $1 on December 8, 2020; originally purchased earlier in 2020 for $35,000 the newly-married teen later flipped the home for $195,000.

His eldest son Josh and his family live in a converted warehouse on Jim Bob's land.

He is rumored to be marrying Katey on 3 April

The family have never confirmed Jed's courtship nor an engagement, but pictures of the 22-year-old appearing to propose to Katey appeared on fan page Without A Crystal Ball, with fans speculating that the pair began courting in early 2020 before a Christmas engagement.

Eagle-eyed fans had previously wondered if Jed was courting, after he was teased by older sister Jessa Seewald over "a darling" in one of her YouTube videos.

Katey's name was also spotted on a pumpkin over Halloween season.

Pictures of the alleged proposal were shared on Reddit, after reportedly being discovered on the Zola Registry. It is thought the pair will wed on 3 April 2021, with guests being invited over Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

