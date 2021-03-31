The Handmaid's Tale new season four trailer hints at moment fans have been waiting for Warning, the trailer contains potential spoilers ahead for season four

The Handmaid's Tale season four is nearly here, and Hulu has released a new trailer that hints at a major moment that fans have been waiting for - that June finally manages to make it to Canada.

In the trailer, which gives away plenty of detail about season four, June is described as "enemy number one" in Gilead as she evades capture after arranging for a group of Gilead children to find refuge in Canada.

In one scene, June looks like she is in shock after an explosion, and it appears that Moira is there speaking to her from a distance, hinting that she has indeed made it to Canada. In another scene, June can be seen speaking to her daughter Hannah, who appears to be held in captivity.

Fans also think Serena is pregnant

Another scene showed an ultrasound, with people believing that Serena has finally managed to conceive after being unable to have children with her husband, Fred. One fan commented: "Did anyone notice that the picture Fred took out of the yellow envelope is an ultrasound picture?!?! I bet Serena is pregnant!"

Speaking about the somewhat spoiler-y trailer, one person wrote: "This trailer is super spoily but holy Under His Eye am I here for it!" Another added: "OH GOD...this is CHILLING." A third person wrote: "This season looks insane!! Praise be! I hope June finds Hannah and gets justice against the Waterford’s. And Nick and June better be endgame!"

Will June make it to Canada?

The series will be released in the US on 28 April, and will air in the UK on Channel 4, though no date has yet to be confirmed. Watch this space!

