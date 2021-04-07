Today's Savannah Guthrie makes major COVID decision live on air - praised by fans Savannah was joined by Jenna Bush Hager, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer

Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine live on TV.

The pair were joined by Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer for the major update, as New York state opens up the vaccination to all age groups.

The moment was aired on TV on Wednesday live from Rockefeller Plaza, and Hoda Kotb and Al Roker - who already have had their vaccinations - cheered their colleagues on as they received the shot.

GALLERY: The Today show hosts' epic homes: Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, more

Our anchor team is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in New York, so they’re getting their first dose live on the plaza. Plus, @NYCHealthCommr Dave Chokshi joins us to answer some common vaccination questions.#PlanYourVaccine https://t.co/AQ2MTWyn12 pic.twitter.com/6O4tn3kpY3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 7, 2021

WATCH: Today hosts get their vaccine shots

"The vaccine rollout is in full force, nearly 170 million doses given here in the U.S. so far," said 56-year-old Hoda, "and we're about to add five more people to the count right now."

"What a day, what a privilege — so grateful to receive the vaccine! Hoping this helps spread awareness and encourages others to do the same, so we can get back to life as we love it!" Savannah later shared on Instagram.

Savannah couldn't wait to get her vaccine

Craig, however, found himself getting emotional on TV as he thanked the doctor for giving him the shot.

"I'm so thankful for the science and the scientists, but I think we should also remember some 560-plus thousand people in this country that we've lost in the last year to this dreadful virus," he added.

"Grateful for both that and the information your team provided before I went in today," commented one viewer.

"I watched you all getting vaccinated earlier and it was a real tear jerker!" added another, as one fan said their decisions was a public service."

Craig found himself almost in tears

Al, 66, has had both doses of the vaccine, while Hoda received her first dose at a Walgreens several weeks ago.

Al's decision to get vaccinated came after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020.

He underwent surgery in November He recently opened up in a heartfelt interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show and gave an update on his health.

Hoda received her shot a few weeks ago

"I was very fortunate, we caught it early," he said.

"It was an aggressive form of prostate cancer, but we caught it very early and we had a great surgeon from Memorial Sloane Kettering, and we got it all."

Read more HELLO! US stories here