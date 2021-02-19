Two more iconic Sex and the City characters will reportedly not return for new series Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the news

Sex and the City fans have already been dealt the crushing blow that Kim Cattrall will not be returning for the eagerly-anticipated revival series, and now it looks like there will be another couple of other iconic characters missing too.

According to Page Six, Chris Noth has decided not to reprise his role as the iconic Mr Big in the HBO revival, titled And Just Like That...

The publication added that David Eigenberg, who played Miranda's husband Steve, has not signed on to the 10-episode revival either, although according to a rep he is still in negotiations to appear.

Understandably, the news has come as a shock to fans of the series, especially given that the last time viewers saw Carrie and Big they were happily married following their on-again-off-again relationship, which spanned the show's entire six seasons.

Many took to social media to express their disappointment with the news, with one person tweeting: "Let me get this straight; they're trying to make a Sex and the City reboot without Mr Big, Steve, or Samantha Jones. Why bother?!"

Chris Noth played Mr Big in both the original series and spinoff films

Another person said: "I'm sorry but there's is no SATC without Big. How is this going to work!?! I'm so disappointed", and a third added: "Devastated that Mr Big won't be in the SATC reboot."

However, some fans welcomed the news. "Mr Big won't be in the Sex and the City revival and that's a VERY good thing," one wrote, while someone else said: "Big and Carrie's relationship was a snooze. I'm excited about a single Carrie navigating dating in her 50s."

Reports say that David Eigenberg who played Miranda's husband has not signed on to the new series either

While fans still have a while to wait until the series is released on HBO, Sarah Jessica Parker spilled some details on what viewers can expect from the revival last month. Speaking to Vanity Fair, she confirmed that the show will address the current coronavirus pandemic and the effect it's had on both Carrie and New York City.

The actress said COVID-19 will: "Obviously be part of the storyline because that's the city [these characters] live in," adding that the series will explore "how [the pandemic] has changed relationships once friends disappear".

