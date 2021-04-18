Who is Patricia Carmichael? Everything you need to know about the Line of Duty character The Detective Chief Superintendent is returning this week

Line of Duty fans were left reeling this week after the BBC announced that DCS Patricia Carmichael, played by Anna Maxwell Martin, would be returning to, once again, make AC-12 and Superintendent Ted Hastings.

MORE: Line of Duty fans spot intriguing detail as Anna Maxwell Martin's return confirmed

We can't wait to see the actress' brilliant portrayal back on screen, but we can't help wonder why she's there and what her plan is. Ahead of Line of Duty's fifth episode this weekend, here's a reminder of who DCS Carmichael is and what her potential intentions are…

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO! breaks down Line of Duty episode four

Viewers were first introduce to DCS Patricia Carmichael in series five when AC-3, the team she runs, was brought in as an independent investigative body looking into the potential corrupt behaviour of Ted.

Her calm and quiet voice was not without menace, and she became known for packing plenty of punch in her softly spoken words. She also became known of being highly suspicious of Ted actions, and was keen to charge him for colluding with organised crime gang members as well as being the ever-mysterious figure H – the ring leader linking the OCG with corrupt police officers.

Her team also played a big part in series five and consisted of DI Michelle Brandyce (Laura Elphinstone) and Sergeant Tina Tranter (Natalie Gavin) but was unafraid to strike off the former for not keeping up standards in her team.

It was through Patricia's interrogation with Ted that we learnt about his connections to John Corbett – namely his previous relationship with his late mother, Anne Marie McGillis – and his attempt to conceal a sum of £50,000 cash in the Edgepark Hotel.

MORE: Bent Coppers: Crossing the Line of Duty: the story that inspired BBC drama

MORE: Line of Duty writer Jed Mercurio hints at Ted Hastings' future

Anna Maxwell Martin as Patricia Carmichael

It then transpired at the end of the series that Ted isn't H (or so we're lead to believe) but it appears the DCS isn't quite finished with the Gaffer yet.

Episode four revealed that Ted was being asked to retire from the force as well as shrinking AC-12 down due to cuts. Patricia's entrance, therefore, paints the idea that she could be about to takeover. Writer of the show, Jed Mercurio, hinted at this idea in a recent tweet.

MORE: Line of Duty: 6 theories on Jo Davidson's mystery relative

He retweeted a picture of the BBC's announcement that Anna Maxwell Martin would be reprising her role as DCS Patricia Carmichael, alongside the caption: "It's not looking good for the Gaffer…"

One person wrote in response: "I'm wondering if Ted becomes ill and she comes in temporarily to cover?" A second replied: "I'm wondering whether she'd be the one [Police Chief Commissioner] Sindwanhi and [ACC] Price were hinting at heading up Anti-corruption when AC-12 AC-3 and AC-9 combine?! Maybe cos Ted got away last series she's still gunning for him." We can't wait to find out!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.