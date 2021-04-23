Fans can get their hands on Vicky McClure's Line of Duty dress - details There are some incredible items up for grabs

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure has joined over 50 stars including Sir Elton John, Brian May and Holly Willoughby to donate an item for a new Star Boot Sale fundraiser, which goes live on Friday!

Fans of the police procedural drama could get their hands on a dress worn by actress in the hit show. Speaking about selling Kate's costume, Vicky said: "I am such a proud ambassador of Teenage Cancer Trust that when I heard about the Star Boot Sale, I was more than happy to donate.

"The dress I have given is the only one Kate Fleming has ever worn in Line of Duty, when she was presented with an award at the end of series three, so it’s a real part of the show’s heritage. Plus, it’s a Paul Smith, so a nod to my home of Notts too!"

Vicky donated the dress worn at Kate's medal ceremony

She added: "Teenage Cancer Trust nurses and youth teams are absolute heroes and have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic to support young people with cancer. But everything the charity does is reliant on being able to raise money, so get onto the auction and get bidding so they can keep doing great work."

Other items included in the fundraiser are a bag autographed by Beyonce and her Destiny’s Child bandmates, an amp signed by Brian May, Craig David’s trainers, and Gaby Roslin’s Jimmy Choos. Donated items are expected sell from around £10 to thousands, with selected items in the £5 a ticket raffle.

Check out the Star Boot Sale here.

