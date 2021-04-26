Why we all want to dress like Line of Duty's Kate Fleming

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The UK is currently hooked on the gripping new season of Line of Duty, but it's not just the twisting and turning storylines that we're loving.

Viewers have come to know and love the show for Ted Hastings' one liners, the intense interrogation scenes and complicated villains - but the AC-12 clan's fashion choices have captured the audience, too.

MORE: Line of Duty stars' incredible homes: Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and more

We'll always have a soft spot for Steve Arnott's snazzy waistcoats, but we all know that DI Kate Fleming is the true style icon of the show - and her practical yet classic wardrobe has caught the eye of shoppers, too.

Kate Fleming's sharp suits have got fans rushing to buy a blazer of their own

PrettyLittleThing has reported that searches for blazers have increased 144 per cent following Vicky McClure's turn in series six of LOD - and viewers regularly take to twitter to hail AC-12's most stylish detective.

MORE: Line of Duty star Vicky McClure is SO gorgeous! Find out her hair and beauty secrets

SHOP SIMILAR: Trouser suit, from £29.99, Mango

"All I want to do now is wear polo necks and nick bent coppers," one writes, while another adds: "Kate Fleming is MY fashion icon." One viewer even started the hashtag #StrongWomenInPoloNecks after the show's staple item.

Kate Fleming's capsule wardrobe consists of tailored blazers, her popular polo necks, crisp shirts and tapered trousers - and according to the show's costume designer Maggie Donnelly, a new coat each season.

SHOP SIMILAR: Polo neck top, £12, Marks & Spencer

SHOP SIMILAR: Striped polo neck, £13.20, Warehouse

She told The Telegraph that the character's latest buy is a navy trench coat from A.P.C., and that her iconic high-neck tops are from none other than Marks & Spencer.

Kate's crisp Tommy Hilfiger shirts are often buttoned-up to the top, too - usually when she really means business.

Tommy Hilfiger heritage shirt, £49.99, House of Fraser

Costume expert Maggie has also revealed that she deliberately elevated the character's wardrobe throughout the seasons - and particularly after her job promotion to DI, after which she added a luxurious Brora jumper to the mix. This season's trouser suits are made by Me + Em and The Fold.

MORE: Vicky McClure's sweet engagement story and wedding plans revealed

And though we're used to seeing Kate in her two-piece tailoring, she memorably wore a dress, once, which has since been donated to charity by actress Vicky.

Kate's new A.P.C. trench coat costs £495

She said of the outfit, which she gave to the Star Boot Sale in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust: "The dress I have given is the only one Kate Fleming has ever worn in Line of Duty, when she was presented with an award at the end of series three, so it's a real part of the show’s heritage. Plus, it's a Paul Smith, so a nod to my home of Notts too!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.