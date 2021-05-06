A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman reflects on difficulties after welcoming her daughter The presenter is a proud mum-of-two

A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman has spoken openly about the challenges she faced after welcoming her eldest child, Joy, six years ago. The presenter, who also has a son, Albion, admitted that she struggled initially with breast-feeding which made her "devastated."

Writing in The Mirror, the presenter candidly explained: "My eldest, Joy, who is now six, was breach and so was born with a funny-shaped head and therefore her latch was no good.

"Plus, I'd had a Caesarean section, so I didn't have any milk, although I'd planned a natural delivery at home." She continued: "In my twisted thinking – with all the hormones flying around – I felt that I wasn't really her mum because I hadn't given birth to her myself and I couldn't even feed her.

Jasmine with her children, Joy and Albion

"It sounds so crazy now, but I was devastated. I did everything from taking medication to seeing a breast-feeding counsellor. Eventually I managed to do it – and did it until she was 15 months old – and I was so proud."

The TV host shares her two children with her husband of 11 years, Jon Boast, whom she met while filming for the Channel 4 show back in 2004.

The couple have been the picture of marital bliss since, however, the presenter did reveal on her Instagram recently that the pair don't spend as much time together as they'd like.

Jasmine and her husband Jon

Posting an adorable throwback last year, Jasmine wrote: "Back then we were together 24/7 working on @aplaceinthesunofficial but now we sometimes don’t see enough of each other! Miss you @jboasty_dop My toy boy and the love of my life! Sixteen years later, still smitten! He's going to kill me for this lovey dovey post!!"

On the moment she recalled she knew he was The One, Jasmine told The Mirror: "We went out dancing one night that weekend and I like a man who's not afraid to make a fool of himself on a dance floor. He was just so much fun and I guess I fell in love."

