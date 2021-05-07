Channel 4 cancels The Circle after three series Is this the end for The Circle?

The Circle has been dropped by Channel 4 after three series. The reality TV show, which recently aired the third season and celebrity version for Stand Up to Cancer, has proven to be popular with viewers in recent times but the broadcaster has decided to not recommission programme for a fourth series.

However, it's not all bad news for fans of The Circle. The series creator, Stephen Lambert, has reportedly assured that the programme could be heading to Netflix, where the US version of the show is released weekly.

Channel 4 said in a statement: "The Circle has been a huge hit for young audiences and has grown successively over three seasons on Channel 4, consistently outperforming slot averages.

"We're incredibly proud to have worked with Studio Lambert North and Motion Content Group to invest in such an innovative show and to have given it a springboard for its international format success.

"In much the same way as when we originally commissioned The Circle, Channel 4 has a responsibility to continually look at how we reinvent and create space for new ideas, and so we have decided not to commission the show for a fourth season. We'd like to thank Studio Lambert, Motion and all those involved for The Circle’s huge success over the last three series."

Series three aired earlier this year

Recently, the series three winner was crowned as Natalya. Natalya's win marks the second time that a catfish has managed to successfully win the show since it started in 2018.

The first series was won by 26-year-old Alex, who played the game claiming to be a 25-year-old woman called Kate, using photos of his real-life girlfriend, Millie, while in 2019's second series, disabled activist Paddy won over the hearts of his fellow contestants and was crowned winner.

As the series was pre-recorded this time around with no live audience, Natalya took home the entire £100,000 prize fund, which is usually split between the highest rated player and the viewers' favourite finalist.

