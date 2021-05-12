AJ and Curtis Pritchard break silence after Hollyoaks appearance goes viral The two brothers are definitely taking it all in good humour!

AJ and Curtis Pritchard's debut performance in Hollyoaks has gone viral - and it appears that the two brothers have taken it all in very good humour!

In the soap, the brothers are playing on-screen brothers Marco and Jacob, the latter of whom is a new assistant at Trish Minniver's dance school. However, in the short exchange between the brothers, it is revealed that they have darker intentions for Trish.

WATCH: AJ and Curtis Pritchard's Hollyoaks debut goes viral

Viewers were quick to joke about the scene, with one writing: "What in the GCSE drama is this," while another added: "I can't get AJ and Curtis' Hollyoaks scene out of my head," while a third person referenced Curtis' stint on Love Island, writing: "I think he should stick to being the person who wakes up and makes everyone a coffee so everyone’s ready for the morning."

It looks like the reality show stars have taken it all in good humour, as AJ replied: "Brilliant" alongside a laughing crying emoji to a post where a fan lip-synchs along to the scene, while tagging Curtis in the post.

AJ recently celebrated his girlfriend Abbie Quinnen's 24th birthday on Instagram, writing: "Happy Birthday @abbiequinnen... You have been so strong these past weeks. Your strength has kept me so positive when it’s been hard. Seeing you reply to so many people about your experience & helping people come to terms with their struggles is truly inspirational... You deserve to have the best birthday to date... #loveyou."

Abbie is recovering after a shocking accident left her with burns on her face and neck after she and AJ tried to make vases using a YouTube tutorial. AJ spoke about the accident to The Sun, saying: "There are different areas, and there are different degrees of burn and she will have a small scar in certain areas. But, as with time, they will heal and other areas will heal. I think the most important thing was that the skin grafts worked."

