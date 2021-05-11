Meet The Masked Singer US stars' partners: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and more Meet their loved ones here...

The Masked Singer continues on Wednesday evening and promises another brilliantly entertaining show.

MORE: The Masked Singer fans convinced they know who Black Swan is

As we wait to find out which celebrity will be unveiled from behind their wacky but seriously impressive mask this week, why not get to the judges a little better?

From Nicole Scherzinger to Nick Cannon, find out more about their previous and current relationships here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner is revealed on The Masked Singer

Ken Jeong

Ken Jeong has been married to wife Tran Ho since 2004. Like Ken, Tran is a medically trained doctor and the two met while they were both practising medicine at the same hospital in Los Angeles.

Ken Jeong and wife Tran met when they were both practising medicine

Tragedy struck the couple in 2008, one year after they welcomed twin daughters Zooey and Alexa, when Tran was diagnosed with breast cancer. Ken was by his wife's side throughout the ordeal, which he described as the "worst time of [his] life". Despite being given a 23 percent chance of survival, Tran made a full recovery and has been cancer-free for 12 years.

MORE: Meet The Masked Singer stars' families

Jenny McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy and Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg have been together since 2013 but married in 2014. Before getting together with the former New Kids on the Block boy bander, 51, Jenny, 48, was married to actor and director John Mallory Asher for six years. She also dated Jim Carrey between 2005 and 2010.

Jenny McCarthy and husband Donnie Wahlberg were married in 2014

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger has been dating former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans since the start of 2020. The pair met a year before in 2019 when Thom, 35, appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity alongside some of his teammates.

Nicole Scherzinger has been dating Scot Thom Evans for just over a year

Before she found fame as a Pussycat Doll, Nicole, 42, was engaged to the lead singer of 311 Nick Hexum. Following their split in 2004, she found love again with Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton. They had an on and off relationship for seven years before separating for a final time in early 2015.

Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke and fiancée April Love Geary have been together since 2015. While the couple have not yet walked down the aisle, they are loving parents to three children: three-year-old Mia Love, two-year-old Lola Alain and five-month-old Luca Patrick.

Robin Thicke has been married twice

Robin was previously married to Paula Patton for nearly ten years. The two met when they were both just teenagers at an under-21 club in Los Angeles and wed in 2005. During their marriage, they welcomed a son, Julian. They officially divorced in 2015 amid allegations of Robin's infidelity.

Niecy Nash

Niecy, 51, has been married three times. She first walked down the aisle in 1994 to Reverend Don Nash, an ordained minister but the two split in 2007. In 2011, she wed Jay Tucker, and the preparations for their wedding were documented in TLC reality show Niecy Nash's Wedding Bash. Their marriage lasted nine years.

Niecy Nash married Jessica Betts in 2020

In 2020, she shocked fans when she married singer, Jessica Betts. Opening up about her sexuality, she told People: "[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.