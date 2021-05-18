Outlander bosses worry fans with season six comments - get the details We're nervous for the Fraser family!

Outlander showrunner Matthew B Roberts and executive producer Maril Davis have opened up about what fans can expect from season six of the hit show - and we're nervous!

MORE: Graham McTavish wants Sam Heughan to join him in Game of Thrones prequel

While answering questions in a YouTube video, the pair admitted that it was going to be a "difficult" season, saying: "There’s some very traumatic and very emotional times, it’s a difficult season for Jamie and Claire and everyone."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet Malva Christie in Outlander season six

One fan asked: "Both @Vlavla and @Writer_DG recently said they witnessed a scene filmed that was incredible. Have you been equally moved by this current season being produced?" to which Maril replied: "I know the scene Diana [Gabaldon] is talking about, and I would say I agree... It might involve the Christies, let’s put it that way."

It was recently confirmed that a new family would be settling in Fraser's Ridge in season six; Malva, Tom and Allan Christie.

MORE: Sam Heughan reveals he's after a 'real acting challenge' after Outlander

MORE: Outlander star teases potential return ahead of series six

Speaking about her role on the show's official Twitter account, Jessica said: "She's kind of in awe of Claire... she's heard so much about Jamie and she expects him to be the hero of her story then she sees the woman and she's like, 'Oh no, I'm more interested in her.' We start off with her as an innocent, eager to learn, world in front of her [girl], and to become a woman like Claire... then lots of stuff gets in the way."

Are you looking forward to season six?

Warning, book spoilers ahead! In the novels, Malva arrives at Fraser's Ridge with her father and brother, and becomes Claire's apprentice, with the pair striking up something of a mother and daughter relationship. However, things take a dangerous turn after it is revealed that Malva is pregnant - and she says that Jamie is the father. Malva is then found dead, and Claire is accused of her murder. Dramatic, right?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.