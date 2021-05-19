All Creatures Great and Small recasts late Diana Rigg's character for season two The show is currently filming season two

Channel 5 has confirmed that they have recast the role originated by Dame Diana Rigg in All Creatures Great and Small, Mrs Pumphrey. The late Game of Thrones star very sadly passed away in September 2020 after being diagnosed with cancer in March of the same year.

MORE: All Creatures Great and Small: when is season two out?

At the time, her daughter released a statement which read: "My Beloved Ma died peacefully in her sleep early this morning, at home, surrounded by family. She died of cancer diagnosed in March, and spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession. I will miss her beyond words."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Diana Rigg as Mrs Pumphrey in All Creatures Great and Small

Speaking about recasting the role of the eccentric owner of Tricki Woo, the Executive Producer and CEO of Playground Sir Colin Collender said: "We were deeply saddened by the passing of Dame Diana Rigg who will always be a treasured member of the All Creatures family.

"Mrs Pumphrey and her overly indulged Pekingese, Tricki Woo, are such iconic and cherished characters in Herriot’s world and we are delighted to welcome the wonderful Patricia Hodge who will join the company as Mrs Pumphrey for series two".

Patricia Hodge will play Mrs Pumphrey in season two

Patricia is perhaps best known for her roles in Miranda and A Very English Scandal, and has joined the filming for the second series in Yorkshire alongside Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon and Matthew Lewis as Hugh Hulton.

MORE: All Creatures Great and Small: what happened to the real James Herriot?

MORE: Fans praise 'perfect' cast in new series All Creatures Great and Small

So what can we expect from season two? The synopsis reads: "In the new episodes, viewers can expect more heart-warming stories from the Dales with a characterful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in 1930s Yorkshire.

"Also joining the cast of All Creatures Great and Small, the adaptation of best-selling author James Herriot’s cherished collection of stories, for a second season are Dorothy Atkinson as Diana Brompton, whose vivacious nature captures Siegfried Farnon’s eye at the local Church Hall Dance, and James Fleet as Colonel Merrick, an impressive military man and local farmer... Series two will also see the return of Hugh... who arrives back in Darrowby after some reflective time abroad, following the abrupt ending to his and Helen Alderson’s union."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.